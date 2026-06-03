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Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU 2300 and Vertiv™ CoolChip Fluid Network Row Manifolds to be showcased at Datacloud Global Congress
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [June 2, 2026] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its end-to-end thermal chain with the availability of the Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU 2300 and Vertiv™ CoolChip Fluid Network Row Manifolds in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). These liquid cooling technologies support the growing demands of AI and high-density, next-generation compute to help customers deploy high-density infrastructure faster and operate more efficiently.
The Vertiv CoolChip family is a core building block of the Vertiv thermal chain, an end-to-end portfolio including direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, coolant distribution, heat rejection, intelligent controls, and lifecycle services into a single, cohesive thermal management system.
The newly announced solutions will be on display at Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes (June 1–4), where Vertiv will participate as a Patron Sponsor and showcase its latest technologies at booth n. 123.
“The rapid growth of AI workloads is driving a fundamental shift in how data centers are designed, cooled, powered and operated,” said Paul Ryan, president for EMEA at Vertiv. “At Datacloud Global Congress, we’re showing how Vertiv is expanding its end to end portfolio, combining high-density power solutions, liquid cooling, heat rejection, intelligent controls, and lifecycle services, to help customers deploy AI-ready infrastructure faster and operate more efficiently over time.”
As a critical link in the Vertiv™ thermal chain, the Vertiv CoolChip CDU 2300 is a liquid-to-liquid coolant distribution unit delivering 2.3 MW of cooling capacity in a compact footprint, offering one of the highest capacity-to-footprint ratios available in the market. Its smaller cabinet supports flexible placement, including in row or in adjacent mechanical areas, helping operators reduce floor space requirements and the number of CDUs needed in large scale, high density deployments.
Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU systems span from 100 kW to 2.3 MW and support direct to chip liquid cooling as well as rear door heat exchangers. The integrated Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU controller allows temperature and flow to adapt to workload demands, while features such as redundancy, unit to unit communication, and remote monitoring help enhance system availability and simplify operations. This controller-level intelligence enables the CDU to operate in coordination with other elements of the thermal chain, enabling consistent thermal performance across the entire infrastructure.
Complementing the CDU within the thermal chain architecture, the new Vertiv™ CoolChip Fluid Network Row Manifolds provide the physical connectivity layer between coolant distribution units, server-level cooling hardware, and heat rejection systems. Each manifold assembly is flushed, passivated, pressure-tested, and sealed to deliver superior cleanliness, corrosion resistance, and leak-free performance. The configurable design provides full system compatibility across direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and rear-door heat exchangers while simplifying coolant routing. It also enables fast deployment for new builds or retrofits, helping operators scale liquid-cooling infrastructure in weeks rather than months.
Vertiv complements its portfolio with Vertiv™ Liquid Cooling Services, covering design support, installation, and ongoing maintenance. This lifecycle approach is designed to help customers maximize efficiency, maintain system availability, and support consistent performance as liquid cooling becomes an integral part of modern data center operations.
Vertiv experts will be available throughout Datacloud Global Congress at booth #123 to discuss Vertiv’s end to end portfolio of power, cooling, and converged infrastructure solutions designed to support high density, AI ready data centers.
The Vertiv CoolChip family is a core building block of the Vertiv thermal chain, an end-to-end portfolio including direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, coolant distribution, heat rejection, intelligent controls, and lifecycle services into a single, cohesive thermal management system.
The newly announced solutions will be on display at Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes (June 1–4), where Vertiv will participate as a Patron Sponsor and showcase its latest technologies at booth n. 123.
“The rapid growth of AI workloads is driving a fundamental shift in how data centers are designed, cooled, powered and operated,” said Paul Ryan, president for EMEA at Vertiv. “At Datacloud Global Congress, we’re showing how Vertiv is expanding its end to end portfolio, combining high-density power solutions, liquid cooling, heat rejection, intelligent controls, and lifecycle services, to help customers deploy AI-ready infrastructure faster and operate more efficiently over time.”
As a critical link in the Vertiv™ thermal chain, the Vertiv CoolChip CDU 2300 is a liquid-to-liquid coolant distribution unit delivering 2.3 MW of cooling capacity in a compact footprint, offering one of the highest capacity-to-footprint ratios available in the market. Its smaller cabinet supports flexible placement, including in row or in adjacent mechanical areas, helping operators reduce floor space requirements and the number of CDUs needed in large scale, high density deployments.
Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU systems span from 100 kW to 2.3 MW and support direct to chip liquid cooling as well as rear door heat exchangers. The integrated Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU controller allows temperature and flow to adapt to workload demands, while features such as redundancy, unit to unit communication, and remote monitoring help enhance system availability and simplify operations. This controller-level intelligence enables the CDU to operate in coordination with other elements of the thermal chain, enabling consistent thermal performance across the entire infrastructure.
Complementing the CDU within the thermal chain architecture, the new Vertiv™ CoolChip Fluid Network Row Manifolds provide the physical connectivity layer between coolant distribution units, server-level cooling hardware, and heat rejection systems. Each manifold assembly is flushed, passivated, pressure-tested, and sealed to deliver superior cleanliness, corrosion resistance, and leak-free performance. The configurable design provides full system compatibility across direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and rear-door heat exchangers while simplifying coolant routing. It also enables fast deployment for new builds or retrofits, helping operators scale liquid-cooling infrastructure in weeks rather than months.
Vertiv complements its portfolio with Vertiv™ Liquid Cooling Services, covering design support, installation, and ongoing maintenance. This lifecycle approach is designed to help customers maximize efficiency, maintain system availability, and support consistent performance as liquid cooling becomes an integral part of modern data center operations.
Vertiv experts will be available throughout Datacloud Global Congress at booth #123 to discuss Vertiv’s end to end portfolio of power, cooling, and converged infrastructure solutions designed to support high density, AI ready data centers.
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