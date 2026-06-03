IREN Announces First Australian Data Center Campus - 800MW In South Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“IREN”) today announced the signing of a transmission connection agreement to support a planned 800MW data center campus in Bundey, South Australia.

Highlights



800MW data center campus in Bundey, South Australia

High-voltage transmission connection secured into the utility's substation

On track to commence energization from 2028

Submarine fiber connectivity into key Asia-Pacific demand centers Expected to create over 200 ongoing skilled jobs, plus more than 500 during construction



This marks IREN's first announced Australian data center project and one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region announced to date. The site is located approximately 78 miles northeast of Adelaide.

Asia-Pacific is among the world's fastest-growing sources of AI demand, with a significant gap between projected demand and available infrastructure. South Australia's grid targets reaching 100% net renewable energy by 2027, and the site benefits from submarine fiber connectivity into major regional demand centers including Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan.

The transmission connection agreement secures four 330kV feeder exits at the utility's substation, expected to support up to 800MW without requiring network upgrades. IREN expects to commence early works and procurement in parallel with satisfaction of regulatory approvals and conditions under the transmission connection agreement.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, said:

“South Australia offers what AI infrastructure at scale requires: abundant clean energy, the connectivity to serve the APAC region, and a State Government that understands the opportunity and is acting on it.

“The Bundey campus is able to serve global and regional AI demand, as well as South Australia's own growing need for AI compute. We look forward to partnering with the Government of South Australia, local communities and industry to expand domestic access to AI infrastructure, support research and innovation, and help build the skills and jobs the AI economy requires.”

Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia, said:

“Data centres are a significant economic opportunity, which can bring high-quality jobs, stronger renewable energy infrastructure, and new opportunities for regional communities.

“South Australia's leadership in renewable energy, our record investment in higher education, our unashamed pro-jobs and pro-business outlook and appointing the nation's first dedicated Minister for Artificial Intelligence means we are uniquely placed to seize the opportunities of AI.

“IREN's proposed Bundey campus represents a significant investment in our state, with the potential to create hundreds of construction jobs, support long-term skilled roles, and strengthen South Australia's position as a technology and innovation hub for the Asia-Pacific region.”



About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

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