The Infrastructure Behind The Exchange: Viabtc Group's Decade-Long Journey With Coinex

HONG KONG, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ViaBTC Group celebrates its tenth anniversary with the launch of its“Proof of Decade” campaign, the milestone is not only a reflection on its own evolution, but also an opportunity to revisit the foundational role it has played in shaping CoinEx-one of the Group's most recognized global brands.

For CoinEx, this moment is echoed through a parallel theme:“Ten Years, One Identity.” More than a slogan, it speaks to a shared lineage that connects CoinEx to the broader ViaBTC ecosystem-a decade defined by infrastructure development, technical expertise, and a long-term commitment to the blockchain industry.



From Infrastructure to Ecosystem

Founded in 2016, ViaBTC began as a cryptocurrency mining pool during the early days of blockchain adoption. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a diversified ecosystem spanning mining, trading, wallet services, public blockchain infrastructure, asset custody, venture investment, and philanthropy.

Today, the ViaBTC Group ecosystem includes ViaBTC Pool, CoinEx Exchange, CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Vault, CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), CoinEx Explorer, CoinEx Charity, and ViaBTC Capital.

While each business serves a distinct function, they are unified by a single principle: building reliable, scalable infrastructure that supports the long-term growth of the crypto economy.

Over the years, ViaBTC Pool has grown into one of the world's leading mining pools, serving more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Through the operation of large-scale infrastructure systems, the Group has developed deep expertise in system architecture, network operations, security management, and service reliability-capabilities that have become increasingly critical as the industry matures.

As blockchain adoption has expanded, ViaBTC Group has steadily extended these capabilities into new verticals, forming an ecosystem designed to support users across every stage of their crypto journey.



Ten Years, One Identity

For CoinEx,“Ten Years, One Identity” represents the enduring connection between a global exchange and the infrastructure that powers it.

Although CoinEx and ViaBTC Pool serve different audiences and fulfill different roles within the ecosystem, they are built upon the same technological DNA and long-term vision.

CoinEx was never conceived as an isolated exchange. It emerged from a decade of accumulated infrastructure development and operational expertise across the ViaBTC Group.

The technical capabilities refined through mining operations, the emphasis on system stability, the uncompromising focus on security, and the experience of serving a global user base-all of these elements form the foundation upon which CoinEx was built.

This is the essence of“Ten Years, One Identity”: distinct products, distinct missions, yet inseparably linked by a shared foundation and a unified commitment to long-term value creation for users.

Behind CoinEx is more than a trading platform-it is a decade of infrastructure.



CoinEx: Built on Experience, Not from Scratch

Launched in 2017, CoinEx was created to bring the Group's infrastructure expertise closer to everyday crypto users.

Rather than building from the ground up, the platform was developed on top of years of accumulated knowledge in system operations, security architecture, and large-scale service reliability.

Today, CoinEx serves users in more than 200 countries and regions, supports over 1000 cryptocurrencies and 1500+ trading markets, and provides a comprehensive suite of services including spot trading, futures trading, staking, financial products, and AMM.

As Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC Group, noted:

“CoinEx was not created simply to launch another trading platform. It was built upon years of experience in infrastructure operations, security management, and system reliability. Our goal has always been to extend those capabilities into services that help users participate in the crypto economy with greater confidence.”

This infrastructure-enabled philosophy continues to define CoinEx today. As the digital asset industry evolves, the platform remains committed to stability, transparency, user protection, and sustainable growth.



Trust Built Over Time

Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency industry has gone through multiple market cycles, liquidity shocks, regulatory shifts, and platform failures. As a result, users have placed increasing importance on trust, resilience, and long-term reliability.

In this environment, infrastructure has become one of the industry's most decisive competitive advantages.

While users interact directly with exchanges and applications, the quality of their experience is ultimately determined by the systems operating behind them. CoinEx's connection to ViaBTC Group provides users with visibility into the broader infrastructure and operational expertise supporting the platform.

In this sense,“Proof of Decade” goes beyond a commemorative milestone. It reflects a belief shared across the ecosystem: that long-term trust is built through continuous engineering, operational discipline, and an unwavering commitment to users.



Looking Ahead

As blockchain technology enters a new phase of global adoption, the role of infrastructure will only become more critical.

For ViaBTC Group, the past decade represents years of foundational investment in the crypto economy.

For CoinEx, it represents something equally significant: the starting point of its journey.

The story of CoinEx did not begin with the launch of an exchange in 2017. It began with the infrastructure, expertise, and operational experience established long before it.

And as the industry moves forward, that foundation will continue to support the next chapter of CoinEx's growth.

Ten years of infrastructure. One shared identity. One foundation behind CoinEx.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a user-centric cryptocurrency exchange backed by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC. Since its launch, CoinEx has been among the earliest exchanges to release proof-of-reserves and implement a 100% reserve policy, ensuring the security of user assets. Today, CoinEx serves over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions and supports more than 1,100 cryptocurrencies with professional-grade features and services, establishing itself as a trusted crypto trading expert.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

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CoinEx

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