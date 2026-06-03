Gigacloud Technology Inc Named To TIME's 'World's Growth Leaders 2026' List

EL MONTE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its inclusion in TIME's World's Growth Leaders 2026 list, a global ranking of publicly listed companies demonstrating sustained revenue growth, financial strength, and long-term market performance.

The listing builds on GigaCloud's earlier recognition in TIME's“America's Growth Leaders 2026” list and reflects the Company's global expansion, targeted execution, and consistent financial performance in a dynamic market environment.

“Acknowledgment across both TIME's global and U.S. rankings reflects the strength of our entire team and the long-term value we are building through our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing® model,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.“By combining technology, fulfillment, and a unified marketplace ecosystem, we are redefining how large-parcel merchandise is sourced and distributed across global B2B supply chains while driving scalable, sustainable growth.”

GigaCloud's inclusion on TIME's global list follows a series of industry honors, including three Gold Stevie® Awards at the 2026 American Business Awards®, where the Company was recognized in the categories of Ecommerce – Large, Fastest-Growing Company of the Year (Up to 2,500 Employees) and Innovation of the Year – Business Services Industries. These recognitions mark GigaCloud's fourth consecutive year of Stevie Awards honors, underscoring sustained momentum in growth, innovation and leadership in B2B ecommerce.

Ranking methodology for TIME's World's Growth Leaders 2026

The World's Growth Leaders 2026 ranking by TIME and Statista is based on a comprehensive analysis of publicly listed companies worldwide, assessing sustained multi-year performance through three key components: growth performance (five-year revenue growth, including consistency and relative growth), financial stability (profitability and financial health metrics such as Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score) and stock performance (share price returns, volatility and market comparison over a five-year period). More information on the methodology is available here:

About the American Business Awards

The American Business Awards, the nation's premier business honors program, received over 3,700 nominations this year. Winners were selected by a panel of more than 230 professionals worldwide. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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