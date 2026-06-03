MOI Highlights Importance Of Following Tram Traffic Signs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) called on motorists and road users to comply with tram traffic signs and signals at all times.

In a social media post, the Ministry stated that adhering to these signs and signals reflects awareness of public safety and respect for traffic laws.

The Ministry reminded drivers to keep crossing areas clear to allow trams to pass without obstruction and to respect designated tram-only lanes, which are reserved exclusively for tram operations.

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It stressed the importance of exercising caution near tram tracks and crossings, advising motorists to drive carefully, look both ways and yield the right-of-way to trams when required.

The Ministry added that following tram traffic regulations and proper road etiquette enhances safety for all road users and ensure the smooth operation of public transport services.