Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intervals Outside Current MRE At Charger 2, Including 18.0 G/T Over 7 Metres

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intervals Outside Current MRE At Charger 2, Including 18.0 G/T Over 7 Metres
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(ppm)
| Mo
(ppm)
| Composite
Trigger
(Au g/t)
|CHDD0021
|100
|100.5
|0.50
|0.7
|3.2
|1261
|1
|0.5
|
|154
|155
|1.00
|0.9
|0.2
|108
|1
|0.5
|197
|198
|1.00
|0.6
|0.7
|171
|5
|0.5
|240
|247
|7.00
|3.1
|1.7
|136
|3
|0.5
|including
|240
|242
|2.00
|9.4
|2.6
|173
|3
|2
|
|253
|258
|5.00
|1.4
|1.7
|143
|2
|0.5
|including
|254
|255
|1.00
|4.3
|0.8
|130
|3
|2
|
|275
|280
|5.00
|1.2
|0.8
|115
|3
|0.5
|CHDD0022
|82.5
|84.5
|2.00
|2.1
|0.8
|90
|3
|0.5
|
|253
|254
|1.00
|0.5
|0.3
|348
|1
|0.5
|330
|332
|2.00
|3.8
|0.6
|327
|5
|0.5
|369
|370
|1.00
|1.2
|0.9
|230
|3
|0.5
|446
|447
|1.00
|0.5
|0.1
|92
|4
|0.5
|CHDD0023
|3
|3.5
|0.50
|0.6
|0.3
|184
|1
|0.5
|
|27
|27.5
|0.50
|1.2
|1.1
|442
|1
|0.5
|60.5
|61
|0.50
|0.6
|0.2
|224
|2
|0.5
|104
|110
|6.00
|0.9
|0.6
|159
|2
|0.5
|146
|147
|1.00
|1.6
|2.0
|259
|3
|0.5
|153
|169
|16.00
|4.0
|1.8
|118
|3
|0.5
|including
|153
|157
|4.00
|14.1
|5.3
|211
|3
|2
|
|179
|180
|1.00
|6.1
|35.8
|1665
|3
|0.5
|214
|216
|2.00
|2.4
|2.1
|200
|3
|0.5
|235
|236
|1.00
|2.1
|1.3
|111
|3
|0.5
|CHDD0024
|68
|68.5
|0.50
|0.9
|0.4
|161
|6
|0.5
|
|81.5
|82
|0.50
|2.6
|0.8
|115
|2
|0.5
|144
|162
|18.00
|9.2
|9.6
|374
|3
|0.5
|including
|155
|162
|7.00
|18.0
|19.0
|664
|2
|10
|CHDD0025
|177
|179
|2.00
|13.9
|7.1
|295
|3
|0.5
Table 2: Charger Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL (m)
|Azimuth_True
|Dip
|EOH (m)
|CHDD0021
|647717.4
|1032067.1
|470.0
|306.4
|-58.7
|377.3
|CHDD0022
|647881.0
|1032134.4
|465.4
|306.5
|-58.2
|468.5
|CHDD0023
|647679.0
|1032097.1
|471.4
|308.5
|-57.6
|263.3
|CHDD0024
|647643.1
|1032074.3
|470.9
|309.1
|-57.5
|248.8
|CHDD0025
|647685.6
|1032044.2
|469.6
|306.3
|-58.7
|359.8
About Awalé Resources
Awalé Resources is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large-scale gold and gold-copper deposits in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship Odienné Project now hosts an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 1.71 million ounces gold equivalent across the BBM, Charger, and Empire deposits (32.4 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au and 0.33% Cu), providing a strong foundation for ongoing growth and future economic studies.
The Odienné Project covers 2,346 km2 across seven permits, including 797 km2 held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture. Awalé manages exploration activities across the joint venture area, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited under the Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.
In addition to the current resource base defined on the joint venture ground, Awalé controls a substantial 100%-owned land position across the broader Odienné district, where multiple untested and early-stage targets provide additional potential discovery upside. Across the Project, Awalé has identified multiple gold and copper-gold systems and continues to build a pipeline of targets with potential to support further discoveries and resource growth.
With a skilled and experienced technical team, Awalé is advancing exploration in an underexplored and pro-mining jurisdiction with clear potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination. Once fire assay results are received, samples over 5 g/t gold are routinely screen fire assayed, samples lower than 5 g/t gold continued within a high-grade interval are also screen fire assayed.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Charger target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.5 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 1 g/t Au, 3 g/t Au, 5 g/t Au, and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 2 contains a list of all Charger holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths. Holes not reported do not make the 0.5 g/t Au grade trigger.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Au
|Gold
|Ag
|Silver
|AuEq.
|Gold equivalent
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|MRE
|Mineral Resource Estimate
|ppm
|Parts per million
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
...
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
...
The Company's public documents may be accessed at . For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, propose, potential, postulate, target, continue, advance and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont exploration agreement, advancement and expansion of the Odienné Project, the potential size, scale and quality of the mineral resource estimate at BBM, Charger and Empire, the conversion or upgrading of inferred mineral resources, timing and results of future drilling programs, resource expansion potential at BBM, Charger and Empire, and exploration and discovery potential at Fremen and other targets, the potential for additional discoveries, expectations regarding the timing and completion of a preliminary economic assessment and advancement toward pre-feasibility studies, timing for receipt of assay results, commencement and continuation of operations, and the potential development of the Odienné Project. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration and drilling programs, the interpretation of exploration and mineral resource results, changes in mineral resource estimates, the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, the ability to complete future economic studies, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, availability of financing, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration, development and study activities will proceed as currently planned. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
1 The full Initial Mineral Resource Estimate news release dated May 19, 2026, including detailed assumptions and methodology, is available at and SEDAR+ .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Awale Resources Ltd.
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