Joveo Introduces AI Talent Campaigns To Help Recruiters Launch Multi-Touch Outreach In Minutes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Agents Turn Recruiter Prompts into Fully Built Recruitment Campaigns

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, today launched AI Talent Campaigns, an AI-powered talent sourcing and engagement solution designed to simplify how recruiters create and manage candidate outreach. With Joveo's AI Talent Campaigns, recruiters simply describe the ideal candidates for a role and the specific goals of the recruitment campaign, and Joveo's AI agents automatically generate the messaging, outreach plan, targeting, and follow-up sequences.

Planning and launching a sourcing campaign can be one of the most time-consuming parts of the recruiting process. Talent acquisition professionals spend hours drafting messaging, building follow-up plans, and fine-tuning their target audience of candidates to manage application volume more effectively, all before the recruiting process can begin. In today's unpredictable labor market, with increased pressure to hire better candidates faster, these operational tasks can drain recruiters' ability to meet their team's goals.

Joveo's AI Talent Campaigns tool simplifies and automates this process, allowing recruiters to launch campaigns in minutes, not days or weeks. After a brief conversation with Joveo's AI-powered agent, recruiters can have a full campaign ready to run, complete with messaging tailored to their organization's branding and communication style. Once launched, recruiters can re-engage the Joveo agent to analyze results in real-time and refine messaging and cadence mid-cycle. Joveo's AI Talent Campaigns also intelligently manage the recruitment pipeline, automatically shifting, pausing or stopping outreach when a candidate applies, replies, or opts out.

“Recruiters today are expected to deliver highly personalized outreach across every role, channel, and candidate segment, but most campaigns are still built manually,” said Kshitij (KJ) Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo.“That disconnect creates delays, inconsistency, and missed opportunities at scale. AI Talent Campaigns changes the model by turning recruiter intent into execution, automatically generating and optimizing outreach based on hiring goals, audience signals, and performance data. When AI handles the operational complexity behind campaign execution, recruiters can focus on the conversations and decisions that actually drive hiring outcomes.”

With Joveo AI Talent Campaigns' repeatable and scalable workflows, hiring teams, staffing agencies, and recruitment process outsourcing firms (RPO) can:



Automatically create multi-touch, multi-channel outreach journeys at scale across email and SMS with user-recommended sequencing, touchpoints and progression logic

Launch campaigns in minutes, not days, without generating sequencing, timing, messaging and targeting from scratch every time

Maintain consistent, repeatable outreach across roles and teams, ideal for high-volume recruiters

Gain stronger visibility into their campaign's results with analytics that track candidate engagement and touchpoint performance in a centralized dashboard

Refine key messaging and outreach schedules after campaign launch to maximize results Improve candidate experience by automatically removing opted-out contacts from campaigns, ensuring only relevant and interested parties are receiving outreach

The key features embedded in AI Talent Campaigns can help:



Improve recruiting performance by enabling more consistent, scalable, and data-driven outreach across hiring teams

Increase candidate conversion and re-engage existing talent pools through multi-touch, multi-channel outreach campaigns

Reduce missed opportunities caused by inconsistent or under-optimized outreach

Gain clear visibility into campaign performance in a single, unified dashboard

Continuously optimize hiring outcomes based on integrated data analytics Promote candidate experience and employer brand by maintaining consistency and quality of communication through the recruiting process

With AI Talent Campaigns handling much of the operational work underpinning recruiting, teams can spend more time hiring and less time managing processes, while benefiting from features such as precision audience segmentation, a centralized campaign management dashboard, and user-configurable compliance controls.

AI Talent Campaigns is the latest addition to Joveo's growing slate of AI-powered hiring solutions, which includes AI Schedulin and AI Interviewer, all designed to automate the operational side of recruiting. Learn more about AI Talent Campaigns by visiting /ai-talent-campaigns.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world's largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo's AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo's award-winning platform and solutions, visit.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Heather van Werkhooven Sr. Director, Content and Thought Leadership, Joveo... Kate Achille The Devon Group for Joveo...