Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Interim Data From Mypeaktm-1 Showing Treatment Of MYBPC3-Associated HCM With TN-201 Gene Therapy Resulted In Consistent Signs Of Cardiac Remodeling And Reductions In Symptoms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All Evaluable Patients Achieved Improvements in Multiple Hallmarks ofMYBPC3-Associated HCM

Benefits Among Cohort 1 Patients Sustained as Far Out as Two Years; Cohort 2 Patients Showed Greater Symptom Relief and Improved Cardiac Function at Earlier Timepoint

TN-201 Granted PRIME Designation by EMA; and Pediatric Indication Accepted into FDA's Rare Disease Evidence Principles Process

Tenaya Management to Host a Webcast Conference Call to Review Results at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) reported promising new interim safety and efficacy data from the company's MyPEAKTM-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TN-201. TN-201 is being developed for the potential treatment of MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition caused by insufficient levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C).

Data shared today build on previously presented interim results, now with 78-104 weeks of follow-up for the three patients dosed with TN-201 gene therapy at 3E13 vg/kg (Cohort 1), and 26-52 weeks of follow-up for four patients dosed with TN-201 at 6E13 vg/kg (Cohort 2). Among the new findings as of the May 2026 data cut off, the six patients evaluable for efficacy endpoints demonstrated improvements in multiple clinical parameters of disease including echocardiographic measures of hypertrophy, and one or more measures of symptom burden. In addition, three patients, including two from the high-dose cohort, had improvements in exercise capacity by at least one measure.

“It is encouraging to see patients' symptoms, functional capacity and measures of cardiac hypertrophy - the key feature of their disease - consistently improving in MyPEAK-1. HCM is defined by enlargement of the left ventricle as the heart muscle thickens, so the decreases in mass among all patients following treatment with TN-201 indicate that cardiac remodeling is occurring over time,” said Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya's Chief Medical Officer.“Also noteworthy in this updated dataset is the durability of responses seen in Cohort 1 and early signals that at the higher dose patients are achieving more substantial changes sooner. Taken together, TN-201 is showing increasing evidence of benefit in a patient group with severe disease.

Interim results from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial

The MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is intended to assess the safety and tolerability of a single infusion of TN-201 gene therapy at two dose levels. All patients enrolled in MyPEAK-1 had objectively severe nonobstructive HCM, with pronounced hypertrophy and symptoms of heart failure despite standard of care treatment. Data reported today includes safety results for all seven patients dosed to date, as well as biopsy and efficacy endpoints for six patients (three from each cohort). All patients, other than Patient 5 from Cohort 2, have completed every visit and remain in the trial.



Treatment with TN-201 has improved multiple clinical parameters of disease in all evaluable patients. While additional follow-up is needed, results suggest that the higher dose of 6E13 vg/kg may result in equivalent or greater clinical benefit at an earlier timepoint post-dose.



Cardiac troponin, a known risk factor for cardiac-related morbidities or mortality, improved or remained stable in five of six patients and NT-pro BNP, a measure of heart muscle strain, improved in three patients.



Echocardiogram measures of left ventricular structure showed decreases in multiple measures of left ventricular hypertrophy, a defining characteristic of HCM.





All six evaluable patients achieved reductions in left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and five of six demonstrated reductions in one or more measures of wall thickness.





Decreases in LVMI were durable through two years for the first two Cohort 1 patients. Decreases among Cohort 2 patients were observed at an earlier timepoint post-dose compared to Cohort 1 patients.