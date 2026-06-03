Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Interim Data From Mypeaktm-1 Showing Treatment Of MYBPC3-Associated HCM With TN-201 Gene Therapy Resulted In Consistent Signs Of Cardiac Remodeling And Reductions In Symptoms
MYBPC3-Associated HCM
Benefits Among Cohort 1 Patients Sustained as Far Out as Two Years; Cohort 2 Patients Showed Greater Symptom Relief and Improved Cardiac Function at Earlier Timepoint
TN-201 Granted PRIME Designation by EMA; and Pediatric Indication Accepted into FDA's Rare Disease Evidence Principles Process
Tenaya Management to Host a Webcast Conference Call to Review Results at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) reported promising new interim safety and efficacy data from the company's MyPEAKTM-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TN-201. TN-201 is being developed for the potential treatment of MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition caused by insufficient levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C).
Data shared today build on previously presented interim results, now with 78-104 weeks of follow-up for the three patients dosed with TN-201 gene therapy at 3E13 vg/kg (Cohort 1), and 26-52 weeks of follow-up for four patients dosed with TN-201 at 6E13 vg/kg (Cohort 2). Among the new findings as of the May 2026 data cut off, the six patients evaluable for efficacy endpoints demonstrated improvements in multiple clinical parameters of disease including echocardiographic measures of hypertrophy, and one or more measures of symptom burden. In addition, three patients, including two from the high-dose cohort, had improvements in exercise capacity by at least one measure.
“It is encouraging to see patients' symptoms, functional capacity and measures of cardiac hypertrophy - the key feature of their disease - consistently improving in MyPEAK-1. HCM is defined by enlargement of the left ventricle as the heart muscle thickens, so the decreases in mass among all patients following treatment with TN-201 indicate that cardiac remodeling is occurring over time,” said Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya's Chief Medical Officer.“Also noteworthy in this updated dataset is the durability of responses seen in Cohort 1 and early signals that at the higher dose patients are achieving more substantial changes sooner. Taken together, TN-201 is showing increasing evidence of benefit in a patient group with severe disease.
Interim results from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial
The MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is intended to assess the safety and tolerability of a single infusion of TN-201 gene therapy at two dose levels. All patients enrolled in MyPEAK-1 had objectively severe nonobstructive HCM, with pronounced hypertrophy and symptoms of heart failure despite standard of care treatment. Data reported today includes safety results for all seven patients dosed to date, as well as biopsy and efficacy endpoints for six patients (three from each cohort). All patients, other than Patient 5 from Cohort 2, have completed every visit and remain in the trial.
- Treatment with TN-201 has improved multiple clinical parameters of disease in all evaluable patients. While additional follow-up is needed, results suggest that the higher dose of 6E13 vg/kg may result in equivalent or greater clinical benefit at an earlier timepoint post-dose.
- Cardiac troponin, a known risk factor for cardiac-related morbidities or mortality, improved or remained stable in five of six patients and NT-pro BNP, a measure of heart muscle strain, improved in three patients. Echocardiogram measures of left ventricular structure showed decreases in multiple measures of left ventricular hypertrophy, a defining characteristic of HCM.
- All six evaluable patients achieved reductions in left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and five of six demonstrated reductions in one or more measures of wall thickness. Decreases in LVMI were durable through two years for the first two Cohort 1 patients. Decreases among Cohort 2 patients were observed at an earlier timepoint post-dose compared to Cohort 1 patients.
- Among all six patients, treatment with TN-201 resulted in a lessening of symptom burden as assessed by either New York Heart Association (NYHA) classification, a physician assessment of the impact of heart failure symptoms on activities of daily living, and/or the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ), a validated tool for measuring health status, symptom burden and quality of life among HCM patients.
- NYHA classification improved by at least one class in five of six patients treated with TN-201. All five are now Class I and no longer have heart failure symptoms that interfere with activities of daily living. The sixth patient remained stable as of their most recent visit.
- Four of six patients demonstrated meaningful benefit in symptoms and quality of life, with KCCQ Clinical Summary Scores (KCCQ-CSS) improving by between 12 to 56 points from baseline. A change of ≥5 points in a KCCQ-CSS is considered a clinically important difference
- The three evaluable Cohort 2 patients who received TN-201 at a dose of 6E13 vg/kg. all had improved KCCQ-CSS with a mean increase of 36 points.
- Functional capacity was assessed by six-minute walk test (6MWT) and cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) and improved by at least one of the two measures in three patients.
- Three patients achieved meaningful improvements as measured using 6MWT with changes from baseline ranging from 50-255 meters greater distance at the time of most recent visit. Two of three patients were from Cohort 2.
- An increase of 30 meters is considered clinically meaningful.
- Patient 4 from Cohort 2 also demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in peak oxygen consumption (pVO2). CPET at one year was not available as of the May 2026 data cut off for the remaining Cohort 2 patients.
- Taken together, these functional improvements in Cohort 2 may be an indicator of dose response.
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