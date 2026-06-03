Guatemala Edges Toward Its First-Ever Investment-Grade Rating

MENAFN - The Rio Times) GUATEMALA · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- Where it stands: All three major rating agencies place Guatemala one notch below investment grade, with a stable outlook.

- The ratings: S&P and Fitch rate it BB+, while Moody's holds it at the equivalent Ba1, the top of the speculative tier.

- The strengths: Low public debt, controlled inflation and robust reserves and remittances of about $25.5 billion in 2025.

- The gap: Weak governance, a narrow tax base and high informality are what stand between Guatemala and the upgrade.

- The stakes: Investment grade would cut borrowing costs and open the door to global funds barred from sub-investment-grade debt.

Central America's largest economy has never held an investment-grade credit rating. After a string of upgrades, it now sits a single step away, with the remaining distance defined less by its finances than by its institutions.

One step from investment grade

Guatemala now sits exactly one notch below investment grade at all three major credit-rating agencies. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings both assign it BB+, and Moody 's holds the equivalent Ba1, the highest rung of the speculative category, just short of the threshold that marks safe-to-invest territory. All three carry a stable outlook.

The current position is the result of what the Foundation for the Development of Guatemala, a private think tank known as Fundesa, called an unprecedented run of credit improvements. S&P lifted the country from BB to BB+ in May 2025, Fitch followed in October, and Moody's confirmed its rating in April 2026. The diagnosis across the agencies is the same.

The macro case for the upgrade

Guatemala's fundamentals are unusually solid for the region. Public debt sits below 30% of output, among the lowest in Latin America, and the agencies cite a long record of macroeconomic resilience built on conservative fiscal and monetary policy. External liquidity is a further cushion: reserves and remittances together reached about $25.5 billion in 2025, a buffer against outside shocks.

Growth has been steady too, with output expanding around 4.1% in 2025 and 2026, roughly double the Latin American average. Remittances, equal to close to a fifth of the economy, anchor household demand and the country's external accounts alike.

What is holding it back

The barrier is institutional, not financial. The agencies point to weak governance, where Guatemala scores poorly on global indicators, alongside an infrastructure deficit, sharp social disparities and precarious formal employment. Fundesa frames the central challenge as the state's capacity to turn macroeconomic stability into broad-based welfare, income and competitiveness.

All three agencies agree that stability alone is not enough to secure the jump within the next 12 to 24 months. Their shared message is that Guatemala must broaden its tax base, reduce informality and improve governance, including cooperation between the government and Congress, before the upgrade can come.

Why an upgrade matters

Crossing into investment grade would lower the interest rates Guatemala pays to borrow and improve the terms on which it issues international bonds. It would also widen the investor base: certain global funds are permitted to hold only investment-grade debt, so the upgrade would unlock a pool of capital currently closed to the country.

For now, Guatemala is the second-highest-rated sovereign in the region, behind only Panama, which already holds investment grade. Whether it closes the final gap will hinge less on the numbers the agencies praise than on the institutional reforms they have flagged as the missing piece.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Guatemala's credit rating?

S&P and Fitch rate it BB+ and Moody's holds the equivalent Ba1, all with a stable outlook. That places Guatemala one notch below investment grade, at the top of the speculative tier.

Why is its rating so close to the threshold?

Public debt below 30% of output, controlled inflation, steady growth and strong reserves and remittances underpin the rating. A run of upgrades since 2025 brought it to the edge of investment grade.

What is blocking the upgrade?

The agencies cite weak governance, a narrow tax base, high informality and an infrastructure deficit. They say macro stability alone will not secure the jump in the next 12 to 24 months.

Why does investment grade matter?

It would lower borrowing costs, improve bond terms and open access to global funds restricted to investment-grade debt. Panama is currently the only investment-grade sovereign in the region.

Connected Coverage

For more on the region's economies, see Argentine firms raising record debt and Chile's rising unemployment.

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