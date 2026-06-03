Indonesia Really Can't Afford Another Air Pollution Crisis

MENAFN - Asia Times) In August 2023, Jakarta briefly became a symbol of what happens when governments ignore environmental warning signs for too long.

The city ranked among the most polluted places in the world. Schools adjusted activities. Some offices asked employees to work from home. Parents worried about their children breathing outdoor air. Masks returned, not because of a pandemic, but because the air itself had become a public health threat.

Many Indonesians treated the episode as an unfortunate seasonal event, but it was really a preview. Meteorologists are now warning that a new super El Niño could emerge, bringing hotter temperatures, longer dry seasons and worsening air quality across large parts of Indonesia.

Combined with the accelerating climate crisis, it could produce an air pollution emergency far more severe than the one Jakarta experienced three years ago. This time, however, the consequences may extend well beyond public health. They could become an economic and political crisis.

Indonesia's vulnerability is not simply the result of weather. It is the result of policy choices. Even as the country talks about energy transition, coal remains deeply embedded in its development strategy. The government's latest electricity plan still includes 6.3 gigawatts of additional coal-fired power generation through 2034.

At the same time, industrial parks connected to nickel processing continue to rely heavily on captive coal power plants. Estimates suggest that captive coal capacity serving industrial activities has expanded rapidly alongside Indonesia's downstream mineral ambitions.