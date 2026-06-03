Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release According To Article 40 (1) Of The Wphg (The German Securities Trading Act) With The Objective Of Europe-Wide Distribution
|Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Street address
|Venloer Strasse 151-153
|Postal code
|50672
|City
|Cologne
|LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
|Los Angeles
|US
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|EUPAC Fund
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|29.05.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.15%
|0.16%
|5.31%
|1,202,082,895
|Previous notification
|4.88%
|0.27%
|5.15%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008232125
|0
|61,909,405
|0%
|5.15%
|Total
|61,909,405
|5.15%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock
|Physical settlement
|1,868,957
|0.16%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|1,868,957
|0.16%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
|Capital Research and Management Company
|4.97%
|5.12%
|-
|The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
|Capital Research and Management Company
|4.97%
|5.12%
|Capital Group International, Inc.
|Capital International, Inc.
|-
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|01.06.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer StraÃŸe 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
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