Over 5,700 Foreign Nationals Enter, Exit Afghanistan In 2 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says a total of 5,756 foreign nationals travelled to and from Afghanistan during the first two months of the solar year 1405 (March 21 to May 21, 2026).

In a statement, the authority said it recorded the movement of 5,756 foreign citizens through the country's airports and land border crossings during the months of Hamal and Sawr (March 21 to May 21, 2026).

According to the statement, 2,995 foreign nationals, including 108 women, entered Afghanistan during the period, while 2,761 others, including 74 women, departed.

The authority said 2,958 people entered Afghanistan through land border crossings and 37 by air. Of those, 370 visited historical and archaeological sites, while the remainder travelled for work-related purposes.

Based on the recorded data, the largest number of foreign arrivals - 1,773 people - entered through the Nimroz border crossing.

This was followed by 913 arrivals through Herat's land crossings and airport, 215 through the Aqina border crossing in Faryab, and 61 through the Ishkashim crossing in Badakhshan.

The remaining visitors entered via the Hairatan border crossing and Balkh International Airport.

The NSIA said its Directorate for Civil Registration and Foreign Nationals Affairs is responsible for recording vital events, including births, deaths, marriages and divorces, as well as registering the entry and exit of foreign nationals through airports and official border crossings and providing services related to the acquisition and renunciation of Afghan citizenship.

hz/sa