Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Hidden Dangers Of The Household Cleaner 'Decanting' Social Media Trend


2026-06-03 05:16:24
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New data from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) shows that 60 percent of Americans would consider, plan to, or already store cleaning products in decorative containers - a significant increase from 48 percent in 2024. While it may look nice, decanting removes the child-safety features and critical label information designed to help prevent accidental exposures.

Brian Sansoni of the American Cleaning Institute and Torine Creppy of Safe Kids Worldwide break down the risks behind this growing trend, share the latest data on Americans storage behaviors, and offer practical, safety-first solutions for families who want both organization and peace of mind.

For more information, please visit .

MENAFN03062026003118003196ID1111204395



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search