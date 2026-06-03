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Craving Mishti Doi? Here Are 9 Legendary Kolkata Sweet Shops You Must Visit
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For Bengalis, Mishti Doi is not just a dessert, it's an emotion. Every celebration and big meal feels incomplete without it. We've got you covered with a list of Kolkata's top shops for the absolute best Mishti Doi.For Bengalis, the taste of Mishti Doi is timeless. Whether it's a festival or the end of a grand meal, a serving of sweet curd is a must. Here's our guide to the best Mishti Doi spots in Kolkata.Putiram is a popular sweet shop in the book-lovers' hub of College Street. While famous for its kachori-chholar dal, this 170-year-old shop also makes amazing Mishti Doi using traditional methods.Jugal's is one of South Kolkata's most popular sweet shops, established in 1925. They slow-boil the milk for a long time, which gives their famous Mishti Doi its distinct reddish colour.This 180-year-old shop in Bowbazar is a trusted name for Mishti Doi. You can find three varieties here: Aam Doi (mango curd), Sada Doi (plain curd), and the classic Mishti Doi.For 50 years, this shop has been very popular for its white Mishti Doi. During summers, they also make a special version using Himsagar mangoes, which is a must-try.At this Dhakuria shop, the small 100-250 gram pots of doi are the fastest-selling items. They also serve a really good Aam Doi (mango curd) during the summer season.Hindusthan Sweets is another iconic shop whose doi is famous across the city. Bengalis absolutely love the rich and creamy texture of their Mishti Doi.Ganguram is one of Bengal's most traditional and heritage sweet shops. The taste of their Mishti Doi is unforgettable and will leave you wanting more.This shop's doi is still a favourite among the city's older generation. If you ask them for the best doi in town, many will point you straight to Amrita Sweets in Fariapukur.This small shop in College Street has been famous for its Mishti Doi for ages. It was a favourite of legends like Satyajit Ray, Suchitra Sen, and even Kishore Kumar.
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