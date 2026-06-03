Kangaroo Training Institute Launches Special Offers On Safety Training & Welding Certificate Courses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 12:01 am - Kangaroo Training Institute introduces discounted safety and welding programs, including online refresher courses and welding certifications for Australia's high-risk industries.

Kangaroo Training Institute has announced new promotional offers across its nationally accredited safety and welding programs, helping Australian workers access affordable, flexible and industry-recognised training in 2026.

With demand continuing to grow for compliant and skilled workers across construction, mining, manufacturing, defence and infrastructure sectors, the institute is providing discounted access to several popular qualifications, including enter and work in confined spaces training, working at heights ticket online, and practical welding certificate courses.

Workers looking to maintain compliance in hazardous environments can benefit from Kangaroo Training Institute's online refresher programs, including the confined space refresher course online. These refresher courses allow workers to renew certifications conveniently while continuing to meet Australian workplace safety requirements.

The institute also delivers nationally recognised training under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including:

.RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

.RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

.MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

For workers in skilled trades, Kangaroo Training Institute is currently offering special pricing on practical welding certificate courses, including:

oFull Basic Welding Course – 6 units of competency

oMIG Basic Welding Course – 4 units of competency

Students who book selected welding programs three months in advance can currently save 30 percent on course fees.

The institute also supports welders seeking internationally recognised welding course certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 standards. This certification validates welding competency and supports career opportunities across industries such as mining, defence, fabrication, shipbuilding and energy.

Kangaroo Training Institute is widely recognised for its best and fast quality service, supported by outstanding 5 STAR Google reviews and ratings from students and employers throughout Australia.

To make training more accessible, the institute also provides 24*7 online support through call, live chat and email assistance, helping learners with enrolments, course access and technical support whenever required.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment competencies.

The institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, ship building, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, offering formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency and flexible on-site and off-site training solutions.

For more information or enrolments, visit com.