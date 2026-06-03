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Canadian Sikh Federation Shares Plans To Enhance Cooperation With Baku Initiative Group

Canadian Sikh Federation Shares Plans To Enhance Cooperation With Baku Initiative Group


2026-06-03 04:37:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Sikh Federation of Canada looks forward to enhancing cooperation and signing the agreement with the Baku Initiative Group, Chairman of the Sikh Federation of Canada, Buhal Moninder Singh, said at an international conference titled "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide", held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have deep ties with Azerbaijan. For hundreds of years, Sikh travelers and religious figures have visited these lands. Inscriptions in our language, Punjabi, have been preserved on the walls of the Ateshgah. Therefore, we have deep historical ties to this country and this land," he said.

Moninder Singh expressed gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for the opportunity to speak about the events of June 1984.

"During these events, we estimate that tens of thousands of people were killed. This was followed by the events of November 1984, which we consider a genocide against the Sikhs.

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