Swap Your Home, Travel The World For Free: Swappahome Launches Global Home-Exchange Community

MENAFN - Pressat) Swappahome, a members-only home exchange community, has officially launched its platform to travellers worldwide. Members put their own home on the network to host other verified travellers and, in return, can stay for free in homes around the world.

Unlike traditional home-exchange services that require two members to swap directly with each other on matching dates, Swappahome works on a host-to-travel model. When a member opens their home to a guest, they earn travel credits - internal points within the community, never purchased with money - which they can then spend to stay with any host, on any dates, anywhere on the network. Hosting once unlocks free stays at a rate of one credit per night, with no direct swap required.

How it works in practice

In practice, the model is simple. A member who welcomes a guest into their home for a week earns enough credits to spend a week as a guest in another member's home - whether or not that person ever visits them in return. A host in Lisbon can earn credits this summer and spend them in Copenhagen next spring, with a completely different member. There is no need to coordinate dates, find a perfect match, or leave a home empty while travelling.

A response to a broken travel market

The launch comes against a global backdrop of rising accommodation costs and growing pressure on local communities. Hotel prices in major cities have climbed to record highs, and the rapid growth of short-term rentals has driven up housing costs and reshaped neighbourhoods around the world. Cities including Barcelona and New York have introduced measures to curb short-term lets, as residents push back against rising rents and the hollowing-out of historic centres.

Home exchange offers a more sustainable model. Members share homes they already live in, so no new commercial inventory is added to local housing markets, and no home sits empty as a year-round tourist rental. Travellers stay for free, hosts welcome trusted guests in return, and communities keep their homes in the hands of residents.

Verified, members-only community. Every member is identity-verified before they can host or travel, and house rules are agreed up front. No commissions, no fees, no mark-up. Swappahome is not a commercial rental marketplace - there are no nightly fees and no commission on stays. No direct swap required. The credit system

removes the rigid“you-swap-with-me-on-these-exact-dates” matching that

has limited traditional home exchange for decades.



What makes Swappahome different

“Hotel prices have soared and short-term rentals have driven up housing costs in cities everywhere. Home exchange is the sustainable alternative - members share the homes they already live in, and travel the world for free”

- Sebastian Rueda, founder of Swappahome

Built for the slow-travel generation

Swappahome is designed for a new kind of traveller: remote workers moving between cities, families wanting longer stays without resort prices, long-stay travellers exploring multiple destinations, and couples on sabbatical. Hosts get the same benefits in reverse - a global network of trusted travellers and a way to put an empty home to use through credits rather than commercial bookings.

The platform is active across more than 25 countries and is growing through verified word-of-mouth within the international home-exchange community.

“We want to make travel feel human again. Staying in someone's real home, in a real neighbourhood, is a completely different experience from a hotel or a commercial rental - and it shouldn't cost a fortune or come at the expense of local residents.”

- Sebastian Rueda, founder of Swappahome

Availability

Swappahome is available now at swappahome. New members joining during the launch period receive seven free credits - enough for a first week of stays - to start exploring homes worldwide. In the months ahead, the company plans to grow its verified community across more regions and to keep building tools that make swapping homes simple and safe.

About Swappahome

Swappahome is a members-only home exchange community connecting verified travellers across more than 25 countries. Built on a host-to-travel model that removes the need for direct swaps, the platform makes home exchange flexible, safe and accessible - so members can travel for free, anywhere, on any dates. Founded to make travel more affordable, sustainable and human, Swappahome operates entirely commission-free.

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Instagram:

YouTube: @Swappa-home

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Notes to editors

. Swappahome is a members-only home exchange community operating across more than 25 countries.

. High-resolution images, the brand logo and product screenshots are available on request.

. Sebastian Rueda, founder of Swappahome, is available for interview on request.

. Media contact: [email protected]