Peddi Star Cast Fees: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan Reportedly Earned THIS Whopping Amount

Peddi Star Cast Fees: With Peddi gearing up for its theatrical release, conversations around the film's reported budget and cast remuneration of Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan and others have intensified. Check here

According to reports circulating in entertainment circles, leading man Ram Charan is believed to have received the biggest paycheck associated with the project. A report by Gulte claimed that the actor's remuneration could be around ₹100 crore, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of the film's financial structure.

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If accurate, the amount would place Ram Charan among the highest-paid stars in Indian cinema. However, neither the actor nor the makers have publicly commented on the reported figure, leaving it firmly in the realm of industry speculation.

Peddi marks the second directorial venture of Buchi Babu Sana, and reports suggest that the filmmaker may have received a remuneration package of approximately ₹30 crore. The movie has also brought together several high-profile talents behind the scenes.

Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, cinematographer Ratnavelu, and editor Navin Nooli are among the prominent names associated with the project. Reports indicate that the combined remuneration of major technicians and senior creative contributors forms a substantial portion of the film's overall expenditure, though exact figures remain unverified.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani. Industry reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor and other principal cast members contributed significantly to the overall remuneration bill.

The same reports estimate that salaries paid to several leading performers and technicians together may account for an additional ₹35-40 crore. While such figures often emerge before the release of big-budget films, they are yet to receive official confirmation from the production team.

Beyond its sports-action storyline, Peddi has become a topic of discussion because of its reported financial scale. From Ram Charan's alleged ₹100 crore remuneration to the involvement of celebrated names such as Janhvi Kapoor and A.R. Rahman, the film has generated substantial pre-release attention. Whether the strong buzz surrounding its reported budget and salaries translates into box-office success will become clear once Peddi arrives in cinemas on June 4.