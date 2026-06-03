Spain, France Head List Of World Cup Favourites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 AbdulRahman Bachir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Spain and France head the list of leading favourites to lift football's most coveted trophy, while defending champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil and England complete a strong group of contenders.

Although the World Cup has a long history of producing surprises, these five nations have emerged as the teams best positioned to challenge for glory based on recent performances, squad depth and the quality of talent available ahead of the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

SPAIN

Currently sitting second in the FIFA world rankings, Spain top the list of favourites following a remarkable resurgence that saw La Roja claim the UEFA Euro 2024 title. Armed with a talented generation led by Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Rodri, the 2010 champions have developed into one of the most complete teams in international football.

The team's ability to dominate possession, create scoring opportunities and maintain consistency in major tournaments has seen several prediction models rank Spain as the most likely winner of the 2026 World Cup.

FRANCE

Two-time champions France – ranked top in the global rankings – remain another strong candidate to challenge for the title. Led by superstar Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus possess one of the deepest squads in world football and continue to blend experienced campaigners with emerging stars.

Players such as Aurelien Tchouameni and William Saliba provide strength across every area of the pitch, while France's record of reaching two of the last three World Cup finals highlights their ability to perform on the biggest stage.

ARGENTINA

Defending champions Argentina will also enter the tournament with confidence after enjoying one of the most successful periods in the nation's football history.

Although Lionel Messi, who led the team to memorable triumph in Qatar four years ago, is approaching the later stages of his legendary career, Argentina have developed a squad capable of competing at the highest level without relying solely on its iconic captain.

Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister form part of a talented core that has helped the Albiceleste secure both the FIFA World Cup and Copa America titles in recent years. The three-time world champions currently sit third in the FIFA rankings.

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BRAZIL

The most successful nation in World Cup history, Brazil are chasing a record sixth World Cup crown, a storyline set to dominate the build-up to the 2026 tournament.

Brazil continue to boast an abundance of attacking talent, with Vinicius Junior and rising star Endrick expected to play key roles.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti has generated renewed optimism among supporters, and Brazil's blend of youth and experience makes them a serious contender despite recent injury concerns affecting several key players.

ENGLAND

Ranked fourth in the world, England enter the tournament carrying the weight of history and expectation. The Three Lions have been chasing a second World Cup title since their lone triumph in 1966, and after a series of deep runs at major tournaments, belief is growing that their long wait for glory could finally end in 2026.

With a squad featuring Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Declan Rice, England possess quality across every position.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup – the first-ever 48-team tournament – is widely expected to be one of the most competitive editions in history.

While Spain and France currently lead many prediction models, Argentina's championship credentials, Brazil's attacking firepower and England's continued development ensure they remain among the strongest candidates to lift the trophy.

As previous tournaments have shown, surprises can never be ruled out, with Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal among the sides capable of going all the way and claiming their first World Cup title.