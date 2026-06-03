Jangmi Drenches Tokyo And Snarls Travel Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Typhoon Jangmi lashed the Tokyo metropolitan area on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, swollen rivers, power cuts and widespread disruption to air and rail services after striking central Japan and moving towards the country's most densely populated region.

The storm, classified as a severe tropical storm as it crossed parts of Japan, pushed flood risks higher across central and eastern prefectures, with authorities warning residents in vulnerable areas to move early to safer ground. River levels rose sharply in parts of Tokyo, including areas near the Zenpukuji River, where residents were advised to seek shelter as muddy water approached dangerous levels.

Jangmi made landfall in Wakayama Prefecture with typhoon-strength winds before weakening as it moved inland and tracked northeast. By Wednesday morning, the system was positioned near east-central Honshu, moving towards the wider Tokyo region with strong sustained winds and a central pressure of around 980 hectopascals. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that parts of the Pacific coast faced conditions that could produce life-threatening flooding, landslides and river overflows.

Transport networks bore the immediate impact. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancelled nearly 900 domestic and international flights by Wednesday morning, affecting passengers travelling through major hubs as heavy rain and strong winds reduced operating capacity. Bullet train services in Kyushu and western Japan faced delays, while some rail services in the Tokyo area were suspended or slowed as operators monitored track conditions, wind speeds and rising water.

Street traffic across Tokyo was also hit, with waterlogged roads, reduced visibility and localised flooding causing delays in the capital's business districts and residential areas. Images from the city showed pedestrians struggling with umbrellas in heavy rain, while footage from central Japan showed swollen rivers carrying fast-moving brown water through towns already soaked by the storm.

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Rainfall totals underlined the severity of the system. The Owase area in central Japan recorded about 50 centimetres of rain over 24 hours, while some areas, including Tokyo, were expected to receive up to 20 centimetres through Thursday morning. The combination of saturated ground, steep terrain and densely built urban districts raised concern over flash floods, landslides and drainage failures.

Power outages added to the disruption. Tens of thousands of households lost electricity across affected areas as winds brought down trees and damaged local infrastructure. In the capital region, more than 5,000 homes served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings were left without power, while wider national outage figures rose sharply as the storm crossed the main island.

Evacuation advisories covered hundreds of thousands of residents across eight prefectures in southwestern, central and eastern Japan. Authorities urged people not to wait until nightfall or until conditions became dangerous, warning that flooded roads and rapidly rising rivers could make movement difficult once rain intensified.

Government spokesperson Minoru Kihara urged residents to act early if they sensed danger, reflecting concern that the storm's speed and heavy rain bands could produce sudden hazards even after the system weakened from typhoon strength. Disaster officials also warned that areas away from the storm's centre could face serious rainfall because of moisture drawn along the Pacific coast.

Jangmi first affected Okinawa before moving towards the main islands, leaving 15 people with minor injuries. The system then advanced along Japan's Pacific side, a track that exposed major population and industrial centres to heavy rain, wind and high waves. Coastal communities were told to remain alert for storm surges and rough seas, while inland areas were warned of overflowing rivers and slope failures.

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Business operations were disrupted as companies moved to protect staff and facilities. Toyota Motor suspended operations at 13 domestic plants on Wednesday morning as a precaution, while Suzuki Motor halted work at five plants in Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo. The shutdowns reflected the vulnerability of Japan's tightly connected manufacturing network to severe weather, particularly when rail, road and power systems are affected at the same time.

Jangmi's arrival comes during a period when Japan's disaster agencies have been placing greater emphasis on early evacuation and localised rainfall risks. Tropical systems that weaken after landfall can still produce damaging floods because mountain terrain funnels rain into rivers and urban drainage systems can be overwhelmed quickly. Tokyo, with its dense transport links and river corridors, remains especially exposed when storms move along the Pacific side of Honshu.