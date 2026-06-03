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Pentagon Tightens Media Access Rules at Press Office
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has introduced new restrictions on journalists by prohibiting them from entering its press office after redesignating the area as a classified workspace.
According to officials, the decision was made because personnel working in the office, including staff responsible for preparing speeches for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, regularly handle sensitive and classified information. While reporters will no longer have direct access to the office, Pentagon representatives stated that meetings with senior public affairs officials can still be arranged through scheduled appointments.
Confirming the policy change, Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez defended the department’s approach, writing: “This is the most transparent War Department in history,” while adding, “No amount of spin from the Fake News media will change that.”
For many years, the press office served as a key hub for interaction between journalists and Pentagon officials. Reporters routinely used the space to request comments, attend informal briefings, and communicate directly with public affairs personnel without requiring escorts.
The latest measure is part of a broader shift in the Pentagon’s relationship with the media since Hegseth, a former television host, assumed leadership of the department under President Donald Trump.
Over the past year, the Pentagon has implemented several policies that have reduced reporters' freedom of movement within the building. These changes have included escort requirements in certain areas and restrictions on access to locations that were previously open to accredited journalists.
Additional controversy emerged when reporters were asked to sign an agreement pledging not to seek information that had not been officially authorized for release, including some material that was not classified.
Several major American news organizations declined to accept the requirement. According to reports, outlets such as Fox News, CNN, The Associated Press and The New York Times refused to sign the document. The dispute also led hundreds of journalists to surrender their Pentagon credentials in protest.
The developments have intensified debate over transparency, press access and the balance between national security concerns and media oversight within one of the US government's most closely watched institutions.
According to officials, the decision was made because personnel working in the office, including staff responsible for preparing speeches for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, regularly handle sensitive and classified information. While reporters will no longer have direct access to the office, Pentagon representatives stated that meetings with senior public affairs officials can still be arranged through scheduled appointments.
Confirming the policy change, Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez defended the department’s approach, writing: “This is the most transparent War Department in history,” while adding, “No amount of spin from the Fake News media will change that.”
For many years, the press office served as a key hub for interaction between journalists and Pentagon officials. Reporters routinely used the space to request comments, attend informal briefings, and communicate directly with public affairs personnel without requiring escorts.
The latest measure is part of a broader shift in the Pentagon’s relationship with the media since Hegseth, a former television host, assumed leadership of the department under President Donald Trump.
Over the past year, the Pentagon has implemented several policies that have reduced reporters' freedom of movement within the building. These changes have included escort requirements in certain areas and restrictions on access to locations that were previously open to accredited journalists.
Additional controversy emerged when reporters were asked to sign an agreement pledging not to seek information that had not been officially authorized for release, including some material that was not classified.
Several major American news organizations declined to accept the requirement. According to reports, outlets such as Fox News, CNN, The Associated Press and The New York Times refused to sign the document. The dispute also led hundreds of journalists to surrender their Pentagon credentials in protest.
The developments have intensified debate over transparency, press access and the balance between national security concerns and media oversight within one of the US government's most closely watched institutions.
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