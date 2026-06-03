Italy And UAE Celebrate Historic Milestones In Bilateral Relations On Italian National Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – June, 2026: Italy and the United Arab Emirates have reached a significant milestone in their partnership, recording significant progress across political, economic, investment, trade, tourism and strategic cooperation sectors. Speaking on the occasion of Italian National Day, the Italian Ambassador to the UAE Lorenzo Fanara highlighted what he described as a historic year in the relationship between the two nations.

At a time of increasing international uncertainty, the friendship between Rome and Abu Dhabi has continued to deepen and flourish. This year marked a particularly significant milestone with the state visit of the President of the Italian Republic, H.E. Sergio Mattarella, to the UAE-the first-ever state visit by an Italian Head of State to the Emirates.

Coming just one year after the first state visit by an Emirati President to Italy, President Mattarella's visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai underscored the exceptional level of trust, mutual respect and political maturity that now characterizes bilateral relations.

“Emiratis and Italians share a common belief: a true friend reveals himself in times of need,” the Ambassador said.“In the most difficult period, Italy stood firmly alongside the UAE by conveying an immediate message of tangible solidarity and closeness.”

The Ambassador also noted that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first leader of any G7/G20 country to visit the UAE during the conflict, a gesture that reflected Italy's unwavering commitment to its partnership with the Emirates.

Italian investments in the UAE continue to grow at an impressive pace, with approximately 600 Italian companies currently operating across the Emirates. These companies have demonstrated strong confidence in the UAE's economic outlook and institutional stability, maintaining existing investments while actively pursuing new business opportunities. Italian firms are engaged across a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, engineering, infrastructure, legal services and professional consulting.

Italy's contribution is also visible throughout the UAE's urban and industrial landscape. Italian architects, designers and construction companies have played a role in some of the country's most iconic developments, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Emirates Palace and Dubai International Airport.

Investment flows are also accelerating in the opposite direction. During his visit to Rome, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced a landmark commitment of $40 billion in investments across several strategic sectors in Italy. Those commitments are already beginning to materialize, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and infrastructure. Among the most notable projects is Khazna's planned development of a data center in Lombardy.

Emirati investment is also becoming increasingly prominent within Italy's real estate and hospitality sectors. One example is Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar, who has acquired a castle in Umbria as well as hotels in Forte dei Marmi and Venice. The defense sector is likewise emerging as a promising area for expanded cooperation, investment and strategic collaboration.

The Ambassador described the strengthening of an already exceptional bilateral relationship as the most important achievement of the past year.“We have never had it so good in terms of bilateral relations,” he stated.

Throughout the conflict, the Italian Embassy remained fully operational, continuing to provide support to Italian citizens and businesses that chose to remain in the UAE. The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to UAE authorities for their assistance in helping more than 10,000 stranded Italian tourists return home within just one week.

“Future generations of Emiratis may well read in their history books that, in a very difficult period, Italy and the UAE turned out to be true friends,” he added.

Tourism remains one of the cornerstone pillars of relations between Italy and the UAE. Emirati travelers continue to demonstrate a strong appreciation for Italy's rich cultural heritage, renowned hospitality, world-famous cuisine and distinctive lifestyle. Italy is increasingly regarded as a preferred destination for cultural tourism, luxury shopping, wellness experiences and family holidays.

The Ambassador encouraged Emirati visitors to look beyond traditional destinations such as Rome, Milan and Venice and discover other remarkable Italian cities, including Naples, Bergamo and Catania, all served by Flydubai routes. He also highlighted the appeal of Italy's smaller historic towns and picturesque countryside regions, which offer authentic cultural experiences and unique local traditions.

Trade relations between Italy and the UAE continue to generate strong growth and mutual benefits. At the end of 2021, Italian exports to the UAE stood at €4.8 billion. Upon his arrival in the UAE, the Ambassador set an ambitious objective of doubling that figure. Over the past four years, exports have nearly doubled, reaching €9.5 billion last year.

The positive momentum has continued into 2026. Italian exports to the UAE increased by 7.8 percent in January and by 20.5 percent in February compared with the corresponding months of 2025. March, however, recorded a natural slowdown following the outbreak of the regional conflict.

The Ambassador commended UAE authorities for their swift, practical and effective response to emerging challenges. Operations at Khor Fakkan and Fujairah ports were strengthened, while new green corridors with Oman helped sustain trade flows despite increased transportation costs and longer shipping times.

“Even in this challenging environment, the foundations of our partnership remain solid,” the Ambassador said. He emphasized that Italy and the UAE share a long-standing entrepreneurial spirit shaped by centuries of commerce, innovation and cultural exchange.

“From the ancient spice route to today's global markets, Italians and Emiratis have traded not only goods, but also ideas and creative solutions to overcome difficulties,” he said.“That same spirit continues to guide us today. Thus, I am confident that, by working side by side, Italy and the UAE will emerge stronger, together.”