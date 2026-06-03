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Trump Pushes Back on Iran Talk Breakdown Reports
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump moved Tuesday to quash reports of a diplomatic breakdown with Tehran, insisting that back-channel exchanges remain firmly intact even as Iranian state-linked media signalled a suspension of indirect negotiations.
"The conversations between us have been going on continuously," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, noting that dialogue has occurred daily throughout the week. He flatly dismissed reports to the contrary, labeling them "false and erroneous."
On the ultimate destination of the talks, the US president struck a characteristically ambiguous note. "Where they lead, one never knows," he remarked — tempering optimism while refusing to declare the process dead.
Trump nonetheless pressed for resolution, framing nearly five decades of US-Iran estrangement as an untenable status quo that demands a definitive settlement. The situation, he asserted, "cannot be allowed to go on any longer."
His remarks follow a report from Iran's semi-official Tasnim agency claiming that Tehran had suspended talks conducted through mediators in protest over Israeli military actions — an account Trump's post appeared directly intended to rebut.
The contradiction adds fresh uncertainty to a diplomatic process that Trump described as recently as Monday as continuing "at a rapid pace" — while simultaneously saying he would welcome a period of silence should Iran choose to step back from indirect negotiations.
"The conversations between us have been going on continuously," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, noting that dialogue has occurred daily throughout the week. He flatly dismissed reports to the contrary, labeling them "false and erroneous."
On the ultimate destination of the talks, the US president struck a characteristically ambiguous note. "Where they lead, one never knows," he remarked — tempering optimism while refusing to declare the process dead.
Trump nonetheless pressed for resolution, framing nearly five decades of US-Iran estrangement as an untenable status quo that demands a definitive settlement. The situation, he asserted, "cannot be allowed to go on any longer."
His remarks follow a report from Iran's semi-official Tasnim agency claiming that Tehran had suspended talks conducted through mediators in protest over Israeli military actions — an account Trump's post appeared directly intended to rebut.
The contradiction adds fresh uncertainty to a diplomatic process that Trump described as recently as Monday as continuing "at a rapid pace" — while simultaneously saying he would welcome a period of silence should Iran choose to step back from indirect negotiations.
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