Malviya Nagar Fire: VP Radhakrishnan Condoles Loss Of Lives, L-G Sandhu Assures Help

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, calling it "deeply distressing", and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 20 people were killed, and dozens were injured after a massive fire broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

So far, 37 people were rescued and taken to the hospital, while a search for others is underway, they added.

Taking to X, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "The tragic loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is deeply distressing."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray that they find strength and courage in this hour of grief. I also pray for the well-being and speedy recovery of those who have been injured," he added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed distress over the tragic incident and said that the officials are directed to ensure immediate assistance to those affected by the horrific fire.

"Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations. Officials have been spoken to & directed to ensure immediate medical aid, relief and a thorough investigation into this tragic incident," L-G Sandhu said in a post on X.

Senior officials from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and rescue services are present at the scene and monitoring the situation.

Upon receiving the information, ten fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire was soon brought under control. However, the damage was extensive.

Officials said that some people tried to jump from the upper floors of the building to save their lives. The injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site.

The rescue officials are trying to locate other people possibly trapped on different floors of the building.