Om Prakash Rajbhar Calls INDIA Alliance A 'Failure' Ahead Of Meeting

INDIA Alliance a 'Failure', Says UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the opposition coalition ahead of an upcoming meeting of INDIA bloc, labelling it as a "failure" due to its lack of combined regional influence.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "The INDIA alliance that is going to come together has no strength... Mamata Banerjee has no votes in UP, Congress has no votes. All the people in that alliance have their own dominance in different states. Now, if they all come together and fight in just one state, how much power will they generate? That's why the INDIA alliance is a failure."

Meanwhile, the INDIA Bloc leaders are set to convene a meeting in the national capital on June 8 for all the parties in the alliance, with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee expected to participate, according to sources.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the recently concluded Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory held in May. The Trinamool Congress had contested the polls independently but suffered a defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ended the party's 15-year rule in the state.

Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest Against 'Targeted Attacks'

The development coincides with Mamata Banerjee's ongoing protest campaign against what the party describes as targeted attacks on its leaders following political unrest in the state.

On Tuesday, the TMC chief launched a demonstration at Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue after paying floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue in the city. Accompanied by senior party leaders, including MPs Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee was also seen carrying a copy of the Constitution of India before joining the protest.

The demonstration was organised in response to alleged attacks on several TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. The party has accused political opponents of attempting to intimidate its representatives and weaken its organisational strength.

Speaking on the issue earlier, Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incidents, saying, "The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)