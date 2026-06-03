HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/IPO

HELIOS SOLAR AG Plans Initial Public Offering on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

03.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Munich, June 3, 2026 – HELIOS SOLAR AG (“HELIOS SOLAR” or the“Company”), an international group specializing in photovoltaic solutions with a focus on Southeast Asia, has published its securities prospectus for the planned application for admission to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Through the IPO, the Company intends to accelerate its growth strategy, particularly the expansion of its business activities in Europe, and sustainably strengthen the financing of its international solar projects. The offering comprises a public offering of up to 7.6 million shares at an offering price of EUR 4.00 per share. The subscription period is expected to commence on June 22, 2026, and end on July 6, 2026. The first trading day of the shares on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for July 28, 2026. Access to Capital Markets as a Foundation for Further Growth By listing its shares, HELIOS SOLAR aims to improve access to European capital markets, increase the Company's financial flexibility, and enhance its visibility among institutional and retail investors. “The planned IPO represents a significant milestone in the development of our group. Admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide the foundation for advancing our international expansion and further strengthening our position as an innovative provider of solar solutions,” said Dato' Ong Thuan Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HELIOS SOLAR AG. Expected Net Proceeds of Approximately EUR 26.9 Million Assuming full placement of all offered shares, the Company expects net proceeds of approximately EUR 26,874,575.00. The proceeds are intended to be used specifically to implement the Company's international growth strategy:

58.8% of the net proceeds will be allocated to further expansion in Malaysia, including strategic partnerships with Public Islamic Bank Berhad and Boost Bank Berhad, as well as the establishment of a Training & Innovation Center.

32.5% of the net proceeds will be used to expand operations in Germany and Europe, including the development of two solar projects in Bulgaria.

5.0% of the net proceeds will be allocated to the expansion of the solar business in Cambodia, particularly in connection with a planned cooperation for financing residential solar installations. 3.7% of the net proceeds will be used to further expand activities in Singapore. Solar Energy Is Gaining Strategic Importance in Europe The IPO takes place in a market environment characterized by a long-term increase in demand for renewable energy. Europe is pursuing ambitious climate targets and investing heavily in the expansion of an independent, sustainable, and competitive energy supply. In addition to the ongoing electrification of industry, buildings, and transportation, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, cloud applications, and data centers is driving a significant increase in electricity demand. International technology companies and data center operators are increasingly relying on renewable energy sources to achieve their net-zero targets and sustainably meet growing energy requirements. Today, photovoltaic energy is among the most economically attractive and rapidly scalable forms of power generation and is increasingly evolving into a key technology at the intersection of the energy transition, digitalization, and economic growth. At the same time, demand is rising for integrated solutions combining solar energy, energy storage, and intelligent load management. HELIOS SOLAR believes that, based on its many years of experience in developing and implementing photovoltaic projects and its international presence, it is well positioned to benefit from these structural growth trends in Europe and Asia. About HELIOS SOLAR AG HELIOS SOLAR AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is the holding company of the Helios Group. The Group develops and implements photovoltaic projects for commercial and industrial customers, private customers, and utility-scale solar parks. Its current business focus is on Malaysia and Southeast Asia, complemented by a planned strategic expansion into the European market. Following the contribution of the Malaysian company Helios Photovoltaic Sdn. Bhd. to HELIOS SOLAR AG in spring 2026, the Group operates an established operational platform and pursues a long-term growth strategy in the global renewable energy market. Website - CONTACT HELIOS SOLAR AG Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich, Germany MAXIMILIAN FISCHER Head of Investor Relations ... MANUEL TAVERNE Co-Head of Investor Relations ... DISCLAIMER This announcement constitutes an advertisement within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the“Prospectus Regulation”). This announcement may not be published, distributed, or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, or any jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities (the“Securities”) of HELIOS SOLAR AG (the“Company” or“HELIOS”), nor does it constitute a solicitation of such an offer. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful. The Company's Securities may only be offered or sold in the United States of America following registration under, or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). No public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement will be made in the United States of America. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Japan, Canada, New Zealand, or Australia, or to or for the account or benefit of any resident of Japan, Canada, New Zealand, or Australia, subject to certain exceptions. The offering is being made solely on the basis of a securities prospectus that has already been published. Any investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of the Company should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus. The prospectus was published immediately following its approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) and is available free of charge on the Company's website ( under the“IPO” section). Approval of the prospectus by BaFin should not be understood as an endorsement of an investment in the Company's shares. Investors should subscribe for or purchase shares only on the basis of the prospectus (including any supplements thereto) and should read the prospectus (including any supplements thereto) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with an investment in the shares. An investment in shares involves numerous risks, including the risk of a total loss of the invested capital; these risks are described in the first chapter of the prospectus entitled“Risk Factors.” This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plan,”“aim,”“seek,”“continue,”“believe,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,” or“should,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in various places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding HELIOS's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations, including, among other things, with respect to its prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which HELIOS operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and that the actual development of HELIOS's prospects, growth, strategies, and industry, as well as actual events, may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Even if HELIOS's prospects, growth, strategies, and industry develop in line with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, such developments may not be indicative of results, liquidity, or financial condition in future periods. The Company, the selling shareholder, and Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG (the“Bank”) expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review, or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. The Bank is acting exclusively for the Company and the selling shareholder in connection with the proposed offering of securities (the“Offering”) and for no one else. In connection with the Offering, the Bank will not regard any other person as its client and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offering or any other matter referred to in this announcement. The Bank and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review, or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. In connection with the proposed Offering, the Bank and its affiliates acting as investors for their own account may subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company. In such capacity, they may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell, or otherwise deal in such securities and other securities of the Company or related investments for their own account in connection with the proposed Offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the prospectus to securities being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed, or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placement, or dealing by, the Bank and its affiliates acting as investors for their own account. In addition, the Bank or its affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Bank (or its affiliates) may from time to time acquire, hold, or dispose of shares in the Company. The Bank does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investments or transactions except as required by law or regulation. The Bank and/or its affiliates or persons acting on their behalf have in the past engaged in commercial banking, investment banking, financial advisory, and other services and partnerships with HELIOS and/or the selling shareholder or parties related to or competing with them, and may continue to do so in the future, for which they have received and may continue to receive customary fees and commissions. Neither the Bank nor any of its representatives accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from it) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates, whether written, oral, visual, or electronic, and however transmitted or made available, or for any loss arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The information contained in this announcement is provided for background purposes only and does not purport to be complete or exhaustive. No person may rely for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness, or completeness. The expected date of admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the“Admission”) may be influenced by factors such as market conditions. There can be no assurance that Admission will occur, and no financial decision should be based at this stage on the Company's intentions regarding Admission. The acquisition of investments to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing the entire amount invested. Persons considering such investments should consult an authorized person specializing in advising on such investments. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the Offering. The value of shares may go down as well as up. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser to assess the suitability of the Offering for their particular circumstances. 03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by href="">EQS New - a service of EQS Group.

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