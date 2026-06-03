Mexico's Stock Market Bounces 1.1% Inside Its Range
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|IPC close
|68,890.33
|+1.11%
|Bounce in range
|Day range
|68,120–69,214
|Off the low
|Closed mid-band
|USD/MXN
|~17.30
|Peso firm
|Carry intact
|RSI (fast/slow)
|50.52 / 48.99
|Flat
|On the midline
|MACD histogram
|+28.26
|Turned up
|Marginal
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market Board
BMV · Mexico City
Jun 3, 2026 · 03:52
+1.11% +19.38% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.31 +0.07%Brent crude 97.57 +1.64%
Gold 4,491 +0.05%
Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +2.80% GAP, ASUR, OMAOther +2.02% AMX ADR
Mining +1.80% GMEXICOFinancials +1.24% GFNORTE
Consumer Staples +0.53% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOFTelecom +0.27% TELEVISA, AMX
Materials -0.70% CEMEX
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
174,198
+1.16%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,890
+1.11%
S&P IPSAChile
10,469
-1.48%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,224,264
-0.57%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,264.61
+0.44%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,836.62
+0.71%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|68,890
|+1.11%
|+19.38%
|68,137
|-
|-
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.31
|+0.07%
|-9.83%
|17.30
|17.31
|17.27
|-
|WALMEX
|51.83
|-0.58%
|-19.26%
|52.13
|52.50
|51.27
|10,760,025
|GMEXICO
|219.90
|+1.80%
|+110.12%
|216.01
|223.83
|216.10
|4,977,609
|FEMSA
|207.45
|+1.45%
|+1.60%
|204.48
|210.48
|203.45
|1,282,207
|CEMEX
|22.67
|-0.70%
|+73.40%
|22.83
|23.13
|22.53
|10,316,697
|GFNORTE
|182.66
|+1.24%
|+5.96%
|180.43
|183.91
|180.06
|4,495,222
|BIMBO
|57.99
|+0.80%
|+11.03%
|57.53
|58.76
|57.02
|1,034,110
|TELEVISA
|9.25
|-0.75%
|+20.37%
|9.32
|9.57
|9.17
|1,670,740
|AMX
|22.22
|+1.28%
|+36.09%
|21.94
|22.36
|21.90
|15,959,429
|GAP
|414.92
|+3.52%
|-6.78%
|400.82
|417.00
|399.99
|836,496
|ASUR
|303.03
|+2.14%
|-6.93%
|296.67
|304.41
|296.15
|71,059
|OMA
|222.76
|+2.74%
|-5.80%
|216.81
|225.38
|217.24
|682,092
|KOF
|187.88
|+1.39%
|+0.22%
|185.30
|189.70
|183.01
|309,118
|GRUMA
|293.39
|+1.05%
|-16.58%
|290.34
|294.99
|289.51
|235,058
|KIMBER
|38.30
|-0.93%
|+11.20%
|38.66
|39.05
|38.02
|3,076,496
|AMX ADR
|25.71
|+2.02%
|+50.97%
|25.20
|25.81
|25.29
|1,733,472
414.92
+3.52% OMA
222.76
+2.74% ASUR
303.03
+2.14% AMX ADR
25.71
+2.02% GMEXICO
219.90
+1.80% FEMSA
207.45
+1.45% KOF
187.88
+1.39% AMX
22.22
+1.28%
The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.11%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Materials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 3 Jun 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Rose Local Driver: a bounce, not a breakout
The gain was technical rather than fundamental. The IPC fell on Monday and rebounded on Tuesday, running off a 68,120 low back to the moving-average cluster it has been pinned to for months. There was no fresh domestic catalyst: Banxico's easing cycle is finished at 6.50%, and Mexico has spent the regional cycle as the drifter while its peers traded on elections and rates. Buyers defended the lower edge of the range, but did nothing to change the bigger picture of an index waiting for a reason to move.External Trigger: the catalysts are still ahead
What Mexico is waiting on sits on the calendar. The June 11 World Cup kickoff brings a wave of projected tourism that should support consumer and travel names, and the July 1 USMCA review is the trade event that could reset the nearshoring thesis in either direction. Until one of them lands, the index lacks a trigger, and the peso is doing the more interesting work: USD/MXN near 17.30 reflects the nearshoring inflows and rate carry that keep the currency resilient.§04 · Market Commentary
The chart is the story of a range. The IPC at 68,890 sits inside the tight moving-average cluster that has contained it since the spring, and Tuesday's bounce simply carried price from the lower edge back to the middle. The RSI at 50.52 is as neutral a reading as the indicator offers, and while the MACD histogram ticked positive to plus 28.26, the line and signal remain below zero.
The levels are clean. The May cycle high near 70,700 is the ceiling a breakout must clear, while the 200-day average down near 65,328 frames the floor. The next real test is event-driven, the World Cup and the USMCA review, and until then the path of least resistance is sideways inside the band.05 Technical Snapshot S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · June 3, 2026 05:48 UTC
The IPC at 68,890 has bounced off support back into the moving-average cluster, with the May high near 70,700 the ceiling a breakout must clear and the 200-day at 65,328 the floor far beneath. The RSI on the midline and the marginal MACD turn say momentum is neutral.
The peso is the steadier gauge. USD/MXN near 17.30 holds the resilient zone it has occupied all year, anchored by nearshoring inflows and the rate carry that survives even with Banxico's easing cycle complete.06 Forward Look Now · The range A close above 70,700 confirms a breakout; a slip under 68,600 reopens the lower edge. June 11 · The World Cup Kickoff brings a projected tourism wave for consumer and travel names. July 1 · The USMCA review The trade event that could reset the nearshoring thesis in either direction. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC rise? It was a technical bounce off support, not a response to news. The index fell Monday and rebounded 1.11% Tuesday off a 68,120 low back into its moving-average cluster. Is this a breakout? No. The bounce carried price from the lower edge of the range back to the middle, not past the May high near 70,700. With the RSI on the midline, the index is still coiling inside its band. What is the next catalyst? The calendar. The June 11 World Cup kickoff brings projected tourism, and the July 1 USMCA review could reset the nearshoring thesis. The peso near 17.30 stays the steadier gauge of confidence in the meantime. Verdict
A bounce that changes nothing. The IPC rose 1.11% to 68,890 on Tuesday, recovering Monday's dip off a 68,120 low and returning to the tight moving-average cluster it has traded inside for months, but the move was a technical rebound off support rather than a break of the range. There was no fresh catalyst, the RSI sits at 50.52 on the midline, and the MACD turned only marginally positive. The peso held firm near 17.30 on the nearshoring and carry story, confirming the drift is a pause for want of a trigger. The catalysts are dated: the June 11 World Cup and the July 1 USMCA review.
Related: The range-bound drift · The World Cup boost · The USMCA review.
A bounce inside the range is not a breakout; the catalysts are still on the calendar.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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