Mexico's Stock Market Bounces 1.1% Inside Its Range

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wednesday, June 3, 2026 · Covering Tuesday June 2 session Summary Mexico stock market report: the IPC rose 1.11% to 68,890.33 on Tuesday June 2, a bounce off the session low that lifted the index back into the tight moving-average cluster it has traded inside for months. The move recovered Monday's dip rather than breaking the range, with no fresh domestic catalyst behind it and the RSI parked at 50.52, dead on the midline. The peso held firm near 17.30 per dollar on the nearshoring and carry story that anchors it. With Banxico's easing cycle finished, the market is waiting on the June 11 World Cup kickoff and the July 1 USMCA review. The Big Three 1.

The IPC closed at 68,890.33, up 753 points or 1.11%, after running from a 68,120 low to a 69,214 high and settling back at the moving-average cluster. The candle is a bounce inside the range, not an escape from it, recovering the prior session's dip without clearing the band that has capped the index all year. 2.

There was no fresh catalyst. The gain looks like a technical rebound off support rather than a response to news, the same range-bound drift that has defined Mexico while its regional peers traded on elections and rate stories. 3.

The peso held firm. USD/MXN stayed near 17.30, supported by the nearshoring inflows and the rate carry that have kept the currency resilient even as the equity index goes nowhere. A steady peso under a flat index says the pause is about a lack of catalyst, not about capital leaving Mexico. IPC 68,890 +1.11% USD/MXN ~17.30 Peso firm RSI fast 50.52 On midline Banxico 6.50% Easing done 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read IPC close 68,890.33 +1.11% Bounce in range Day range 68,120–69,214 Off the low Closed mid-band USD/MXN ~17.30 Peso firm Carry intact RSI (fast/slow) 50.52 / 48.99 Flat On the midline MACD histogram +28.26 Turned up Marginal

Source: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Banco de México, TradingView. Snapshot: June 3, 2026 05:48 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico - Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City

Jun 3, 2026 · 03:52

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,890+1.11% +19.38% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.31 +0.07%

Brent crude 97.57 +1.64%

Gold 4,491 +0.05%

Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +2.80% GAP, ASUR, OMA

Other +2.02% AMX ADR

Mining +1.80% GMEXICO

Financials +1.24% GFNORTE

Consumer Staples +0.53% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Telecom +0.27% TELEVISA, AMX

Materials -0.70% CEMEX

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

174,198

+1.16%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,890

+1.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,469

-1.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,224,264

-0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,264.61

+0.44%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,890 +1.11% +19.38% 68,137 - - - USD/MXN 17.31 +0.07% -9.83% 17.30 17.31 17.27 - WALMEX 51.83 -0.58% -19.26% 52.13 52.50 51.27 10,760,025 GMEXICO 219.90 +1.80% +110.12% 216.01 223.83 216.10 4,977,609 FEMSA 207.45 +1.45% +1.60% 204.48 210.48 203.45 1,282,207 CEMEX 22.67 -0.70% +73.40% 22.83 23.13 22.53 10,316,697 GFNORTE 182.66 +1.24% +5.96% 180.43 183.91 180.06 4,495,222 BIMBO 57.99 +0.80% +11.03% 57.53 58.76 57.02 1,034,110 TELEVISA 9.25 -0.75% +20.37% 9.32 9.57 9.17 1,670,740 AMX 22.22 +1.28% +36.09% 21.94 22.36 21.90 15,959,429 GAP 414.92 +3.52% -6.78% 400.82 417.00 399.99 836,496 ASUR 303.03 +2.14% -6.93% 296.67 304.41 296.15 71,059 OMA 222.76 +2.74% -5.80% 216.81 225.38 217.24 682,092 KOF 187.88 +1.39% +0.22% 185.30 189.70 183.01 309,118 GRUMA 293.39 +1.05% -16.58% 290.34 294.99 289.51 235,058 KIMBER 38.30 -0.93% +11.20% 38.66 39.05 38.02 3,076,496 AMX ADR 25.71 +2.02% +50.97% 25.20 25.81 25.29 1,733,472

Largest moves today GAP414.92+3.52% OMA222.76+2.74% ASUR303.03+2.14% AMX ADR25.71+2.02% GMEXICO219.90+1.80% FEMSA207.45+1.45% KOF187.88+1.39% AMX22.22+1.28%

The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.11%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Materials lagged.

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: a bounce, not a breakout

The gain was technical rather than fundamental. The IPC fell on Monday and rebounded on Tuesday, running off a 68,120 low back to the moving-average cluster it has been pinned to for months. There was no fresh domestic catalyst: Banxico's easing cycle is finished at 6.50%, and Mexico has spent the regional cycle as the drifter while its peers traded on elections and rates. Buyers defended the lower edge of the range, but did nothing to change the bigger picture of an index waiting for a reason to move.

External Trigger: the catalysts are still ahead

What Mexico is waiting on sits on the calendar. The June 11 World Cup kickoff brings a wave of projected tourism that should support consumer and travel names, and the July 1 USMCA review is the trade event that could reset the nearshoring thesis in either direction. Until one of them lands, the index lacks a trigger, and the peso is doing the more interesting work: USD/MXN near 17.30 reflects the nearshoring inflows and rate carry that keep the currency resilient.

§04 · Market Commentary

The chart is the story of a range. The IPC at 68,890 sits inside the tight moving-average cluster that has contained it since the spring, and Tuesday's bounce simply carried price from the lower edge back to the middle. The RSI at 50.52 is as neutral a reading as the indicator offers, and while the MACD histogram ticked positive to plus 28.26, the line and signal remain below zero.

The levels are clean. The May cycle high near 70,700 is the ceiling a breakout must clear, while the 200-day average down near 65,328 frames the floor. The next real test is event-driven, the World Cup and the USMCA review, and until then the path of least resistance is sideways inside the band.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · June 3, 2026 05:48 UTC

The IPC at 68,890 has bounced off support back into the moving-average cluster, with the May high near 70,700 the ceiling a breakout must clear and the 200-day at 65,328 the floor far beneath. The RSI on the midline and the marginal MACD turn say momentum is neutral.

The peso is the steadier gauge. USD/MXN near 17.30 holds the resilient zone it has occupied all year, anchored by nearshoring inflows and the rate carry that survives even with Banxico's easing cycle complete.

06 Forward Look Now · The range A close above 70,700 confirms a breakout; a slip under 68,600 reopens the lower edge. June 11 · The World Cup Kickoff brings a projected tourism wave for consumer and travel names. July 1 · The USMCA review The trade event that could reset the nearshoring thesis in either direction. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC rise? It was a technical bounce off support, not a response to news. The index fell Monday and rebounded 1.11% Tuesday off a 68,120 low back into its moving-average cluster. Is this a breakout? No. The bounce carried price from the lower edge of the range back to the middle, not past the May high near 70,700. With the RSI on the midline, the index is still coiling inside its band. What is the next catalyst? The calendar. The June 11 World Cup kickoff brings projected tourism, and the July 1 USMCA review could reset the nearshoring thesis. The peso near 17.30 stays the steadier gauge of confidence in the meantime. Verdict

A bounce that changes nothing. The IPC rose 1.11% to 68,890 on Tuesday, recovering Monday's dip off a 68,120 low and returning to the tight moving-average cluster it has traded inside for months, but the move was a technical rebound off support rather than a break of the range. There was no fresh catalyst, the RSI sits at 50.52 on the midline, and the MACD turned only marginally positive. The peso held firm near 17.30 on the nearshoring and carry story, confirming the drift is a pause for want of a trigger. The catalysts are dated: the June 11 World Cup and the July 1 USMCA review.

Related: The range-bound drift · The World Cup boost · The USMCA review.

A bounce inside the range is not a breakout; the catalysts are still on the calendar.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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