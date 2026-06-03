Bitcoin Price Today Slides Below 66K On Iran Strikes
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|BTC perp
|67,001
|−4.19%
|Below 66K low
|Day range
|65,362–67,194
|Wide
|Volatile
|RSI (fast/slow)
|23.40 / 37.86
|Oversold
|Stretched low
|MACD histogram
|−1,027
|Deepening
|Falling
|200-day
|~72,149
|Overhead
|Bearish structure
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market Board
Digital assets
Jun 3, 2026 · 04:06
+0.28% L 65,604day rangeH 67,391
-36.54% over 12 monthsMarket breadth · 17 names 88% advancing
15 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,869 +0.62%Solana 74.82 +0.91%
Gold 4,487 -0.05%USD / BRL 5.02 +0.30%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|66,890
|+0.28%
|-36.54%
|66,704
|67,391
|65,604
|58,955,325,440
|ETH
|1,869
|+0.62%
|-27.91%
|1,858
|1,880
|1,818
|28,394,901,504
|SOL
|74.82
|+0.91%
|-51.82%
|74.14
|75.12
|72.73
|4,929,218,048
|XRP
|1.24
|+2.32%
|-44.86%
|1.21
|1.24
|1.20
|3,403,760,384
|BNB
|642.00
|-1.30%
|-2.98%
|650.43
|655.09
|631.77
|2,414,924,288
|ADA
|0.22
|+1.39%
|-68.52%
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|685,448,896
|DOGE
|0.09
|+1.34%
|-51.40%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|1,525,906,432
|AVAX
|8.26
|+1.13%
|-60.95%
|8.17
|8.31
|8.03
|367,556,192
|LINK
|8.49
|+1.57%
|-39.85%
|8.36
|8.55
|8.21
|477,718,720
|DOT
|1.11
|+2.71%
|-73.29%
|1.08
|1.11
|1.06
|229,553,904
|LTC
|48.23
|+2.82%
|-46.15%
|46.91
|48.33
|46.89
|423,683,200
|BCH
|253.38
|-5.80%
|-36.80%
|268.97
|270.43
|245.77
|447,771,360
|TRX
|0.33
|+0.32%
|+23.30%
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|777,581,120
|XLM
|0.23
|+1.86%
|-17.03%
|0.22
|0.23
|0.22
|739,484,992
|HBAR
|0.09
|+1.60%
|-48.69%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|111,980,488
|NEAR
|2.80
|+6.80%
|+11.99%
|2.63
|2.87
|2.62
|1,196,756,224
|ATOM
|1.86
|+2.42%
|-57.83%
|1.82
|1.87
|1.82
|53,233,884
|AAVE
|75.50
|+2.73%
|-71.72%
|73.50
|76.03
|72.65
|392,678,048
2.80
+6.80% BCH
253.38
-5.80% LTC
48.23
+2.82% AAVE
75.50
+2.73% DOT
1.11
+2.71% ATOM
1.86
+2.42% XRP
1.24
+2.32% XLM
0.23
+1.86%
The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.28%, with breadth positive - 15 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while BCH lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 2 Jun 2026 Bitcoin Price Today Drops to a Two-Month Low Near $70K Read → 03 Why It Fell External Trigger: war and the Fed
Two forces hit at once. Fresh US strikes on Iran and new Treasury sanctions targeting crypto exchanges reignited the geopolitical risk-off that has dominated the tape, with Iran having suspended communications and oil bouncing on renewed Strait of Hormuz fears. At the same time, the Fed door slammed: hot ISM data left futures pricing zero chance of a June cut and a real probability of a 2026 hike, the worst combination for a high-beta risk asset.The Altcoin Tape: broad and red
The selling was market-wide, not Bitcoin-specific. Ether, Solana and BNB all dropped 5% or more, the majors leading the move down, while even tokenized gold and the TradFi metals on the perpetual board fell, confirming a genuine flight from risk rather than a rotation within crypto. A handful of names like Zcash, ENA and ONDO posted double-digit gains, but they were islands in a sea of red.04 The Altcoin Tape
|Asset
|Price
|24h
|Note
|BTC
|67,001
|−4.19%
|Below 66K intraday; oversold
|ETH
|1,871
|−5.40%
|Leads majors lower
|SOL
|74.87
|−5.67%
|Risk-off bleed
|BNB
|641.02
|−6.06%
|Heavy exchange-token drop
|XRP
|1.2392
|−1.87%
|Outperforms majors
|DOGE
|0.0939
|−5.24%
|Memecoins hit
|ADA
|0.2156
|−3.45%
|Broad weakness
|SUI
|0.8317
|−2.39%
|Mid-cap softer
|XLM
|0.2265
|−1.92%
|Relative hold
|WLD
|0.4367
|−4.57%
|AI-token drop
|TAO
|233.50
|−7.08%
|AI-token worst of majors
|PEPE
|0.03533205
|−3.61%
|Meme bleed
|HYPE
|72.54
|+0.37%
|Bucks the tape
|ZEC
|612.54
|+11.57%
|Privacy bid, top gainer
|NEAR
|2.8146
|+8.28%
|Counter-trend pop
|ENA
|0.0997
|+16.31%
|Speculative spike
|ONDO
|0.4174
|+18.85%
|RWA-token surge
|XAU
|4,467
|−1.61%
|TradFi gold also red
|XAG
|74.42
|−2.99%
|TradFi silver red
|PAXG
|4,455
|−1.56%
|Tokenized gold tracks XAU
The chart is deeply oversold inside a clear downtrend. Bitcoin trades well below its 200-day near 72,149 and beneath the whole moving-average cluster overhead, while the daily RSI at 23.40 is the lowest reading on the visible chart. Oversold like this is the condition from which bounces start, but it is not the same as a bottom: the MACD histogram is still deepening at minus 1,027, and a falling knife can stay oversold a long time.
The levels are clean. Support sits near the 65,000 to 66,000 zone the tape is testing now. Until the geopolitical risk eases or the Fed reopens the rate-cut path, the macro stays a headwind, and the oversold reading is a setup for a bounce rather than a reason to call the low.06 Technical Snapshot Bitcoin BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · June 3, 2026 05:49 UTC
Bitcoin near 66,984 sits well below the 200-day at 72,149, with support at the 65,000 to 66,000 zone it is testing now and the Q1 low the next reference below. Overhead, the 71,000 to 72,000 band is the resistance a recovery must reclaim. The RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold and the MACD is still falling.07 Questions & Answers Why did Bitcoin fall? Fresh US strikes on Iran and new sanctions reignited a risk-off move, while hot inflation data priced the Fed out of a June cut. A war premium plus a higher-for-longer Fed pushed BTC below 66,000. Is this a crypto-only selloff? No. Ether, Solana and BNB fell 5% or more, and even tokenized gold and the TradFi metals dropped. When majors, alts and metals fall together, the driver is macro. Is Bitcoin a buy here? The RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold, a setup that precedes bounces, but the MACD is still falling and BTC trades below its 200-day. Oversold is not a confirmed bottom; the macro must ease first. Verdict
A macro squeeze, not a crypto story. Bitcoin slid below 66,000 on Tuesday, down more than 4% as fresh US-Iran strikes and new sanctions reignited the risk-off move and hot inflation data slammed the Fed door on a June cut. Even the metals fell red, the signature of a flight from risk rather than a crypto-specific rout. The daily RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold, the kind of stretched reading that sets up a bounce, but the MACD is still falling and BTC trades well below its 200-day. Until the war risk eases or the Fed reopens the cut path, oversold is a setup, not a signal that the low is in.
Related: The Iran-strike selloff · ETF outflows and the Strategy sale · The Fed and inflation.
Deeply oversold sets up a bounce; until the war and the Fed turn, it is not yet a bottom.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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