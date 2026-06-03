Bitcoin Price Today Slides Below 66K On Iran Strikes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wednesday, June 3, 2026 · Covering Tuesday June 2 session Summary Bitcoin price today: BTC slid below 66,000 on the perpetual tape on Tuesday June 2, down more than 4% on the day as fresh US strikes on Iran and new Treasury sanctions reignited the risk-off move that has defined the slide. The selling was broad, with ether, Solana and BNB all down 5% or more. The deeper backdrop is unchanged: a record run of spot-ETF outflows, the first Strategy sale since 2022, and a Fed all but priced out of a June cut. The daily RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold, but BTC trades well below its 200-day near 72,149. The Big Three 1.

Bitcoin fell below 66,000 intraday, down more than 4% on the perpetual tape, as renewed US-Iran strikes and fresh sanctions sent risk assets lower. Even gold and silver fell, the sign of a broad risk-off move rather than a crypto-specific one. 2.

The flow backdrop is the deeper weight. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have logged a record run of outflows, Strategy made its first BTC sale since 2022, and stablecoin discounts hint at capital rotating out to fiat. 3.

The Fed shut the relief valve. Hot ISM inflation data left futures pricing zero chance of a June cut and a real chance of a 2026 hike, with the policy rate held at 3.50-3.75%. BTC/USD ~66,984 −4.19% (perp) RSI fast 23.40 Deeply oversold 200-day ~72,149 Price well below Fed 3.50-3.75% No June cut 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read BTC perp 67,001 −4.19% Below 66K low Day range 65,362–67,194 Wide Volatile RSI (fast/slow) 23.40 / 37.86 Oversold Stretched low MACD histogram −1,027 Deepening Falling 200-day ~72,149 Overhead Bearish structure

Source: Bitstamp, perpetuals tape, Cointelegraph, TradingView. Snapshot: June 3, 2026 05:49 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets

Jun 3, 2026 · 04:06

Bitcoin · benchmark 66,890+0.28% L 65,604day rangeH 67,391

-36.54% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 88% advancing

15 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,869 +0.62%

Solana 74.82 +0.91%

Gold 4,487 -0.05%

USD / BRL 5.02 +0.30%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 66,890 +0.28% -36.54% 66,704 67,391 65,604 58,955,325,440 ETH 1,869 +0.62% -27.91% 1,858 1,880 1,818 28,394,901,504 SOL 74.82 +0.91% -51.82% 74.14 75.12 72.73 4,929,218,048 XRP 1.24 +2.32% -44.86% 1.21 1.24 1.20 3,403,760,384 BNB 642.00 -1.30% -2.98% 650.43 655.09 631.77 2,414,924,288 ADA 0.22 +1.39% -68.52% 0.21 0.22 0.21 685,448,896 DOGE 0.09 +1.34% -51.40% 0.09 0.09 0.09 1,525,906,432 AVAX 8.26 +1.13% -60.95% 8.17 8.31 8.03 367,556,192 LINK 8.49 +1.57% -39.85% 8.36 8.55 8.21 477,718,720 DOT 1.11 +2.71% -73.29% 1.08 1.11 1.06 229,553,904 LTC 48.23 +2.82% -46.15% 46.91 48.33 46.89 423,683,200 BCH 253.38 -5.80% -36.80% 268.97 270.43 245.77 447,771,360 TRX 0.33 +0.32% +23.30% 0.33 0.33 0.33 777,581,120 XLM 0.23 +1.86% -17.03% 0.22 0.23 0.22 739,484,992 HBAR 0.09 +1.60% -48.69% 0.09 0.09 0.09 111,980,488 NEAR 2.80 +6.80% +11.99% 2.63 2.87 2.62 1,196,756,224 ATOM 1.86 +2.42% -57.83% 1.82 1.87 1.82 53,233,884 AAVE 75.50 +2.73% -71.72% 73.50 76.03 72.65 392,678,048

Largest moves today NEAR2.80+6.80% BCH253.38-5.80% LTC48.23+2.82% AAVE75.50+2.73% DOT1.11+2.71% ATOM1.86+2.42% XRP1.24+2.32% XLM0.23+1.86%

The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.28%, with breadth positive - 15 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 2 Jun 2026 Bitcoin Price Today Drops to a Two-Month Low Near $70K

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03 Why It Fell External Trigger: war and the Fed

Two forces hit at once. Fresh US strikes on Iran and new Treasury sanctions targeting crypto exchanges reignited the geopolitical risk-off that has dominated the tape, with Iran having suspended communications and oil bouncing on renewed Strait of Hormuz fears. At the same time, the Fed door slammed: hot ISM data left futures pricing zero chance of a June cut and a real probability of a 2026 hike, the worst combination for a high-beta risk asset.

The Altcoin Tape: broad and red

The selling was market-wide, not Bitcoin-specific. Ether, Solana and BNB all dropped 5% or more, the majors leading the move down, while even tokenized gold and the TradFi metals on the perpetual board fell, confirming a genuine flight from risk rather than a rotation within crypto. A handful of names like Zcash, ENA and ONDO posted double-digit gains, but they were islands in a sea of red.

Asset Price 24h Note BTC 67,001 −4.19% Below 66K intraday; oversold ETH 1,871 −5.40% Leads majors lower SOL 74.87 −5.67% Risk-off bleed BNB 641.02 −6.06% Heavy exchange-token drop XRP 1.2392 −1.87% Outperforms majors DOGE 0.0939 −5.24% Memecoins hit ADA 0.2156 −3.45% Broad weakness SUI 0.8317 −2.39% Mid-cap softer XLM 0.2265 −1.92% Relative hold WLD 0.4367 −4.57% AI-token drop TAO 233.50 −7.08% AI-token worst of majors PEPE 0.03533205 −3.61% Meme bleed HYPE 72.54 +0.37% Bucks the tape ZEC 612.54 +11.57% Privacy bid, top gainer NEAR 2.8146 +8.28% Counter-trend pop ENA 0.0997 +16.31% Speculative spike ONDO 0.4174 +18.85% RWA-token surge XAU 4,467 −1.61% TradFi gold also red XAG 74.42 −2.99% TradFi silver red PAXG 4,455 −1.56% Tokenized gold tracks XAU

04 The Altcoin TapeSource: perpetuals tape, 24h change. Snapshot: June 3, 2026 05:49 UTC. XAU/XAG/PAXG shown for TradFi cross-reference. §05 · Market Commentary

The chart is deeply oversold inside a clear downtrend. Bitcoin trades well below its 200-day near 72,149 and beneath the whole moving-average cluster overhead, while the daily RSI at 23.40 is the lowest reading on the visible chart. Oversold like this is the condition from which bounces start, but it is not the same as a bottom: the MACD histogram is still deepening at minus 1,027, and a falling knife can stay oversold a long time.

The levels are clean. Support sits near the 65,000 to 66,000 zone the tape is testing now. Until the geopolitical risk eases or the Fed reopens the rate-cut path, the macro stays a headwind, and the oversold reading is a setup for a bounce rather than a reason to call the low.

06 Technical Snapshot

Bitcoin BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · June 3, 2026 05:49 UTC

Bitcoin near 66,984 sits well below the 200-day at 72,149, with support at the 65,000 to 66,000 zone it is testing now and the Q1 low the next reference below. Overhead, the 71,000 to 72,000 band is the resistance a recovery must reclaim. The RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold and the MACD is still falling.

07 Questions & Answers Why did Bitcoin fall? Fresh US strikes on Iran and new sanctions reignited a risk-off move, while hot inflation data priced the Fed out of a June cut. A war premium plus a higher-for-longer Fed pushed BTC below 66,000. Is this a crypto-only selloff? No. Ether, Solana and BNB fell 5% or more, and even tokenized gold and the TradFi metals dropped. When majors, alts and metals fall together, the driver is macro. Is Bitcoin a buy here? The RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold, a setup that precedes bounces, but the MACD is still falling and BTC trades below its 200-day. Oversold is not a confirmed bottom; the macro must ease first. Verdict

A macro squeeze, not a crypto story. Bitcoin slid below 66,000 on Tuesday, down more than 4% as fresh US-Iran strikes and new sanctions reignited the risk-off move and hot inflation data slammed the Fed door on a June cut. Even the metals fell red, the signature of a flight from risk rather than a crypto-specific rout. The daily RSI at 23.40 is deeply oversold, the kind of stretched reading that sets up a bounce, but the MACD is still falling and BTC trades well below its 200-day. Until the war risk eases or the Fed reopens the cut path, oversold is a setup, not a signal that the low is in.

Related: The Iran-strike selloff · ETF outflows and the Strategy sale · The Fed and inflation.

Deeply oversold sets up a bounce; until the war and the Fed turn, it is not yet a bottom.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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