Confident Of Historic Win In 2027 UP Polls: NDA Leaders Welcome Rambhadracharya's Prediction

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday welcomed spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's prediction regarding the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance would secure another decisive mandate in the state.

The reactions came after Rambhadracharya, while speaking to IANS, asserted that the BJP would once again emerge victorious in Uttar Pradesh and retain power in the politically crucial state.

"The lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh once again. I am saying this with confidence," Rambhadracharya had remarked.

Responding to his remarks, Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar said the NDA's recent electoral successes in different states reflected growing public support for the alliance and indicated a similar outcome in Uttar Pradesh.

"If we talk about Bihar only, the NDA had a historic victory in Bihar. Bengal, where the INDIA bloc had a lot of confidence, had a historic victory there too. So, UP will also be a historic victory. Because these are failure people, Congress and SP have seen their performance in 2017," Rajbhar told IANS.

He further claimed that Congress lacks an independent political base in the state and continues to depend on support from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Congress does not have the votes. Congress has to fight with the support of the Samajwadi Party. In this regard, there is no point. So you will see that the government is going to perform better than what they have predicted," he added.

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also endorsed Rambhadracharya's observations, describing the spiritual leader as a revered figure with deep insight and wisdom.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, "Saint Rambhadracharya ji is omniscient; although he is visually impaired, he is said to have deep spiritual insight and knowledge of everything through the mind. In this country, if Sanatan Dharma is insulted through appeasement and vote-bank politics, as seen in the politics of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, then it is concerning. Many times, Sanatan traditions are disrespected and challenged for political gain."

He further stated, "Rambhadracharya ji has rightly said that there should be no caste discrimination, but in this country, appeasement politics for vote banks should not lead to the insult of Sanatan values. This will not be tolerated."

Janata Dal (United) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the ultimate verdict in a democracy rests with the electorate, expressing confidence in the NDA's win.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said, "Who makes what remarks is their matter. However, in this country, democracy exists, and every party will contest the elections. So our alliance partners will go to the public court based on their achievements and the promises made to the people, and will appeal for votes."

Drawing a comparison with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political approach, he added, "The SP should learn from Nitish Kumar what being a socialist means. The country has moved ahead of the caste-based system, but some parties are still stuck to it. We know how development can be carried out with justice. That is why the results in UP will be the same as last time."