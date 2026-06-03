'We Didn't Doubt For A Second': Dean Hails Capsey-Knight Century Partnership In T20I Series-Clinching Win

MENAFN - IANS) Taunton, June 3 (IANS) England's stand-in captain Charlotte Dean praised the match-winning partnership of 137 runs between Alice Capsey and Heather Knight after the hosts completed a six-wicket victory over India in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-1 ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, saying the record stand took the team over the line.

England looked under pressure while chasing 181 when they slipped to 38/3 early in the innings, with India striking through Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy. However, Capsey's explosive 82 off 43 balls and Knight's unbeaten 70 from 42 deliveries transformed the contest as the pair added 137 runs for the fourth wicket to guide England to 184/4 in 18.3 overs.

Asked whether there was any nervousness in the dressing room after the early wickets, Dean said England remained confident in their approach.

"To be honest, no. The girls took on the powerplay really well, that's what we've asked them to do. And then, how brilliant from Caps and Heather there, a brilliant partnership, and got us to a record chase," Dean said after the victory.

Dean reserved special praise for the composure shown by Capsey and Knight during their decisive stand, saying the calmness in the middle spread confidence throughout the team.

"It was brilliant. The way that they picked their moments as well and picked their bowlers. There was so much calmness that we didn't have doubt for a second in that dugout. The girls who were going to come in as well felt like it was set up perfectly for them," she added.

The stand-in skipper was also pleased with England's fielding display, which helped restrict India to 180/5 despite an unbeaten 56 from Harmanpreet Kaur.

"I think those are the standards that we want to set for ourselves. The girls were phenomenal today, keeping the energy throughout. India hit lots of boundaries, so it can be hard to keep yourself up when you're leaking runs on occasion, but for our fielding performance to do a lot of talking is all we can ask for," Dean said.

Dean, who has led the side in the absence of regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, also reflected on her own development during the leadership stint.

"I think I've learned a huge deal about myself. Probably a bit of a daunting challenge, but I've really enjoyed it actually. The girls have supported me so well, and I feel in a stronger place within myself and also my cricket," she said.

The off-spinner also expressed satisfaction with her own bowling despite conceding 33 runs in the match.

"I'm really enjoying bowling at the moment. Maybe it was a bit more expensive today, but I feel like I've got plans, a few different plans as well, which is quite exciting. And I feel like it's coming out of the hand quite nicely," Dean said.

With momentum on their side after sealing the series, England will now turn their attention to the Women's T20 World Cup, beginning later this month.