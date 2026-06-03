Pet Tech Market Projected To Reach $44.71 Billion By 2035 As AI-Powered Pet Health Monitoring And Smart Wearables Gain Momentum Worldwide SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Pet Tech Market is Expected to Grow from $5.70 Billion in 2025 to $18.30 Billion by 2035, While Europe is Projected to Reach $10.68 Billion, Driven by Rising Pet Humanization, GPS Tracking Adoption, AI-Enabled Health Monitoring, and Expanding Preventive Pet Care Solutions

Austin, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Tech Market

Growth in the pet tech market will mainly occur due to the humanization of pets, usage of connected pet care gadgets, and the global demand for health monitoring and GPS solutions enabled with artificial intelligence. There has been a growing trend in pet technology as people have become more conscious about pet health management, their increasing disposable income, and adoption of IoT wearables and subscription-based health monitoring solutions.









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Rising Pet Humanization and AI-Driven Pet Health Monitoring to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Pet adoption within family setups is one key trend that is playing an important role in creating a need for sophisticated monitoring and health management technologies. The adoption of artificial intelligence-based technologies, health monitors, and integrated systems within households for monitoring the well-being of household pets is on the rise. The incorporation of telehealth services and monitoring and predictive systems by veterinarians is contributing to an even more evolved pet healthcare system. The need for preventive health care products will remain a key factor behind future market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Smart Collars & GPS Trackers Dominated the Market; Smart Litter & Waste Management Systems to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Smart collars & GPS trackers led the market with about 36.78% of revenue contribution, thanks to their ability to meet the basic requirement of consumers. Smart litter & waste management systems are likely to grow at the fastest pace between 2026 to 2035 because of their increasing adoption in automated pet monitoring solutions as well as AI-enabled behavioral monitoring solutions within litter systems.

By Pet Type, Dogs Segment Dominated the Market; Cats Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Dogs were the largest segment, with about 65.10% of total market revenue in 2025, as compared to other segments, owing to higher physical activities of these pets, increased adoption of GPS monitoring devices, and the rising demand for pet training and monitoring solutions. Cats are likely to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing adoption of indoor pets, the rise in demand for lightweight wearable solutions, and growing awareness regarding cat health monitoring technology.

By Technology, GPS Segment Dominated the Market; AI/ML Analytics to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

GPS Technology is the leading market segment, accounting for nearly 42.98% of shares in 2025 due to high usage of GPS for pet safety, pet tracking, and location monitoring purposes. The AI/ML Analytics would emerge as the fastest-growing market segment because of growing adoption of predictive pet monitoring, behavioral analysis, and automatic insights in the connected pet ecosystem.

By Application, Identification & Tracking Segment Dominated the Market; Health & Fitness Monitoring to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The identification & tracking technology emerged as the dominant market segment, occupying about 38.10% of shares in 2025, fueled by increased demand for pet safety, pet retrieval services, and real-time location tracking. Health & fitness monitoring is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.74% during the forecast period due to growing importance of predictive pet healthcare and monitoring.

By Distribution Channel, Offline Retail Segment Dominated the Market; Subscription/DTC Channels to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Offline retail is the leader in terms of share, accounting for about 56.10% in 2025 because customers prefer physical assessment of the product before buying. Subscription/Direct-to-Consumer is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment at a CAGR of 17.41% between 2026 and 2035 owing to growing adoption of business models that combine subscription plans and devices and growing demand for mobile apps.

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Regional Insights:

North America represented around 36.35% of the market share in 2025, due to higher pet ownership and investments by consumers in pet health technology, along with earlier adoption of wearable as well as GPS enabled pet monitoring solutions. North America contributed significantly in terms of regional share due to the presence of leading players operating in the space of pets, strong veterinary sector, and increasing subscriptions in pet health care.

The U.S. Pet Tech Market was valued at approximately USD 5.70 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 18.30 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of approximately 11.55% during the forecast period. In the U.S. Pet Tech Market Growth, the key factors include the presence of a large number of pets, increased expenditures on pet healthcare services, and increased adoption of devices such as GPS trackers and AI-enabled pet collars. Increased use of pet insurance and preventive healthcare has been the primary driver for the growth of the market over the years.

The Europe Pet Tech Market is estimated to be USD 3.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.67%. In the Europe Pet Tech Market Growth, countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Austria will contribute significantly to the expansion of the market. The market growth is fueled by rising urban pet ownerships, strict animal welfare laws, and increasing adoption of pet care devices enabled with technology. The increasing penetration rate of GPS tracking systems has driven market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region will have the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 due to rapid urbanization and rise in disposable incomes and pet ownership across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. E-commerce adoption along with the knowledge of pet health technology in this region is supporting the growth further.

Key Companies :



Mars Incorporated (Whistle Labs)

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Tractive GmbH

Petcube Inc.

Sure Petcare (Merck Animal Health)

Dogness (International) Corporation

PetPace Ltd.

Halo Collar LLC

Pawbo Inc.

Wagz Inc.

Loc8tor Ltd.

Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe)

Invoxia

Furbo (Tomofun LLC)

Catlink Technology Co., Ltd.

Petlibro Inc.

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

GlocalMe Pet Tracker Jiobit (Life360 Inc.)

Recent Developments:

2025: Tractive surpassed 5 million active GPS subscriptions globally and acquired Whistle, strengthening its AI-powered pet tracking and health data ecosystem.

2025: Fi launched Fi Mini, a compact GPS tracking device designed for cats and small dogs, expanding its product reach into new pet segments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Pet Health Monitoring & Wearable Device Usage Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across GPS trackers, smart collars, and AI-enabled wearable devices for companion animals.

AI-Powered Pet Analytics & Behavior Tracking Metrics – helps you evaluate growth in predictive health monitoring, behavioral analysis, and machine learning-based pet care solutions.

Smart Pet Care Ecosystem Integration Metrics – helps you assess adoption of IoT-enabled devices, smart home integration, and connected pet care platforms.

Veterinary Digital Health & Telehealth Adoption Metrics – helps you analyze integration of pet tech data into veterinary diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and remote consultation services.

Subscription Economy & Direct-To-Consumer Growth Metrics – helps you identify expansion of recurring revenue models, app-based services, and platform-driven engagement strategies. Competitive Landscape & Pet Tech Innovation Metrics – helps you evaluate competitive positioning based on product innovation, AI adoption, global expansion strategies, and ecosystem development.

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