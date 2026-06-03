Rajasthan Bans Pakistani SIM Cards Along International Border In Jaisalmer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) The Jaisalmer district administration in Rajasthan has imposed a complete ban on the use and possession of Pakistani SIM cards in border areas, citing serious national security concerns

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District Collector and District Magistrate Anupama Jorwal issued the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the provision corresponding to the former Section 144 of the CrPC.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the BNSS, District Magistrate Anupama Jorwal issued the prohibitory order banning the use, possession, or establishment of any communication through Pakistani SIM cards within Jaisalmer's border areas. The administration has warned that any violation of the order will invite strict legal action.

Officials stated that individuals found violating the directive may face arrest and prosecution under relevant security laws.

Parsa Ram, Additional District Magistrate, told IANS that extra precaution needs to be taken in Jaisalmer, being a border area. "We have been releasing this order under relevant section from time to time looking at sensitivity of the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, officials said Pakistani mobile tower signals operating across the international border extend nearly 3 to 4 kilometres inside Indian territory, enabling cross-border communication through Pakistani SIM cards. Intelligence agencies have flagged concerns that such connectivity could be misused for espionage or anti-national activities.

According to official sources, several mobile towers installed near the India-Pakistan border on the Pakistani side provide strong signal coverage extending into Indian border villages. Due to this network penetration, communication using Pakistani local SIM cards becomes easily possible in certain areas of Jaisalmer district. Authorities believe this creates a significant security vulnerability.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in the past amid heightened border security concerns. Security and intelligence agencies have expressed concern that suspicious individuals or anti-social elements could exploit Pakistani networks to transmit sensitive information across the border. Officials point out that communication conducted through foreign SIM networks remains difficult to monitor through Indian telecom systems, increasing the risk of covert communication and intelligence leaks.

The administration has therefore classified the issue as a serious threat to national security. The order reflects heightened vigilance in Rajasthan's sensitive border district, where authorities continue to monitor communication networks and movement patterns closely in the interest of national security.