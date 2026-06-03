AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2026
|May 2026
|May 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|481,810
|472,683
|1.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|113,178
|108,330
|4.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|322,361
|313,348
|2.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|46,271
|51,005
|-9.3%
|Cargo Units
|22,948
|22,605
|1.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,400
|2,377
|43.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|18,020
|16,808
|7.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,528
|3,420
|-55.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,104
|65,482
|-0.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|5,600
|4,389
|27.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|57,645
|58,578
|-1.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,859
|2,515
|-26.1%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170
Attachment
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2026 05 ENG
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