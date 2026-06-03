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AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2026


2026-06-03 02:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In May 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 481,810 passengers, representing a 1.9% increase compared to May 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 1.5% to 22,948 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.6% to 65,104 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for May 2026 were as follows:

May 2026 May 2025 Change
Passengers 481,810 472,683 1.9%
Finland - Sweden 113,178 108,330 4.5%
Estonia - Finland 322,361 313,348 2.9%
Estonia - Sweden 46,271 51,005 -9.3%
Cargo Units 22,948 22,605 1.5%
Finland - Sweden 3,400 2,377 43.0%
Estonia - Finland 18,020 16,808 7.2%
Estonia - Sweden 1,528 3,420 -55.3%
Passenger Vehicles 65,104 65,482 -0.6%
Finland - Sweden 5,600 4,389 27.6%
Estonia - Finland 57,645 58,578 -1.6%
Estonia - Sweden 1,859 2,515 -26.1%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170

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