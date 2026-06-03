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Laverne Adekunle, Phd Launches We The People 250 Years Patriotic Merch Collection Celebrating America's 250Th Anniversary
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nashville, TN – June 2026 – Award-winning author, content creator, entrepreneur, and president of laExpose' Productions, Dr. LaVerne Adekunle, PhD, proudly announces the launch of the "We The People 250 Years" merchandise collection in honor of America's upcoming 250th Anniversary Celebration in 2026.
The collection features a unique blend of patriotic pride and cultural heritage, showcasing creative designs inspired by the American spirit, freedom, unity, and the enduring power of the people. Signature pieces include apparel, accessories, mugs, backpacks, and collectible merchandise designed for individuals who want to commemorate this historic milestone in a meaningful and stylish way.
The collection's standout design incorporates traditional patriotic elements alongside vibrant African-inspired patterns, symbolizing the diverse voices and contributions that have shaped the American story over the past 250 years.
"America's 250th Anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on our history, celebrate our progress, and look forward to our future," said Dr. Adekunle. "This collection honors the spirit of unity, resilience, freedom, and cultural diversity that continues to define our nation."
The We The People 250 Years Collection is now available online through:
???? LaverneStore
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The collection is ideal for Independence Day celebrations, patriotic events, community gatherings, family reunions, educational programs, and collectors seeking commemorative merchandise for the 2026 anniversary year.
About Dr. LaVerne Adekunle
Dr. LaVerne Adekunle is an award-winning author, songwriter, visual artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and multi-niche content creator. Through laExpose' Productions, she creates inspirational content, books, music, educational resources, and merchandise designed to encourage creativity, culture, and community engagement.
Media Contact
Segun Lasisi
PR Media Director
laExpose' Productions
### END ###
The collection features a unique blend of patriotic pride and cultural heritage, showcasing creative designs inspired by the American spirit, freedom, unity, and the enduring power of the people. Signature pieces include apparel, accessories, mugs, backpacks, and collectible merchandise designed for individuals who want to commemorate this historic milestone in a meaningful and stylish way.
The collection's standout design incorporates traditional patriotic elements alongside vibrant African-inspired patterns, symbolizing the diverse voices and contributions that have shaped the American story over the past 250 years.
"America's 250th Anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on our history, celebrate our progress, and look forward to our future," said Dr. Adekunle. "This collection honors the spirit of unity, resilience, freedom, and cultural diversity that continues to define our nation."
The We The People 250 Years Collection is now available online through:
???? LaverneStore
???? BringASpoon
The collection is ideal for Independence Day celebrations, patriotic events, community gatherings, family reunions, educational programs, and collectors seeking commemorative merchandise for the 2026 anniversary year.
About Dr. LaVerne Adekunle
Dr. LaVerne Adekunle is an award-winning author, songwriter, visual artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and multi-niche content creator. Through laExpose' Productions, she creates inspirational content, books, music, educational resources, and merchandise designed to encourage creativity, culture, and community engagement.
Media Contact
Segun Lasisi
PR Media Director
laExpose' Productions
### END ###
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