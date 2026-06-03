Russia's Largest Baltic Oil Terminal On Fire In St. Petersburg After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to The Moscow Times, the attack caused a fire at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in the Kirovsky District of St. Petersburg, Ukrinform reports.

The terminal is the largest oil transshipment complex in Russia on the Baltic Sea, with an annual capacity of 12.5 million tonnes and 21 storage tanks for petroleum products. The facility is considered strategically important for Russia's national security.

The report notes that the attack occurred on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 6. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the event. The forum venue is located about 17 kilometers from the oil terminal that was reportedly targeted.

Ukrainian forces have already struck 15 Russian oil refineries this year – Zelensky

In addition, the outlet Astra reported that drones attacked the Progress plant in the city of Michurinsk, Tambov region, during the same night, causing a fire. The facility manufactures equipment for aviation and missile control systems. It had previously been targeted in February of this year, as well as in June 2025 and December 2024.

According to Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the Progress plant produces sensors used for testing and monitoring systems for the Kh-101 cruise missile. The factory also manufactures gyromotors for the Kh-59M2 and Kh-59M2A missiles, as well as equipment for gas and oil pipelines and various electrical products.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of June 2, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery, a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun system, and a Russian vessel in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: x.com/igorsushko