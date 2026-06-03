K'taka BJP Leader Accuses Cong Govt Of Delaying Centre's MSP Payments To Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of failing to release payments due to farmers who sold ragi under the Centre's Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

In a statement, Ashoka alleged that the state government has withheld Rs 1,611 crore in payments owed to more than one lakh farmers across Karnataka. He said the delay comes at a crucial time when the monsoon season has commenced, and farmers are preparing their fields for sowing operations.

"On one hand, the monsoon has begun, and farmers are getting ready for cultivation. On the other hand, Karnataka's food producers are being forced to knock on the doors of the Congress government to receive the money they earned through their hard work," he said.

According to Ashoka, the pending payments under the MSP scheme include Rs 370 crore owed to 34,543 farmers in Tumakuru district, Rs 320 crore to 29,090 farmers in Hassan, Rs 179 crore to 16,659 farmers in Mysuru, Rs 169 crore to 14,297 farmers in Chikkamagaluru, and Rs 126 crore to 11,521 farmers in Mandya.

The BJP leader criticised the government, alleging that while it has funds for large public events, chartered flights to Delhi, and activities aimed at pleasing the party high command, it has failed to clear dues owed to farmers.

He claimed that farmers are now being forced to borrow money to prepare their land, purchase seeds, and procure fertilisers ahead of the sowing season. "The reason is neither nature nor drought, but the bankrupt administration of the Congress government," he alleged.

Ashoka further accused the government of playing with the livelihoods of farmers by withholding their payments and warned that the BJP would launch statewide protests alongside farmers if the dues were not released immediately.

He demanded that the Karnataka government promptly release the pending Rs 1,611 crore and asserted that no government that has treated farmers unjustly has survived politically in the long run.

Ashoka had also questioned the Congress leadership over the delay in expanding the state cabinet, alleging that internal power struggles and concerns over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections were holding up the process.

Ashoka also launched a sharp attack on outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he left the state in a severe financial crisis before stepping down from office and handing over leadership to D.K. Shivakumar. He also said that Siddaramaiah's entire efforts now are focused on securing a plum post for his son.