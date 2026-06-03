Hemant Soren Directs Major Overhaul Of Jharkhand's Healthcare System

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed a meeting on the latest progress of the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare at the Jharkhand Secretariat in Ranchi. Seeking to overhaul the state's healthcare delivery system, the Jharkhand government asked the Health Department to prepare plans for AI-based ambulance management, restructuring of directorates, expansion of medical education and improved hospital services, while directing officials to address staff shortages and maternal healthcare concerns on priority.

CM's Key Directives for Healthcare Overhaul

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the key directives issued during the review meeting. He directed the Health Department to immediately fill vacant ANM and GNM posts, expedite the recruitment of specialist doctors and other medical personnel, address concerns related to maternal healthcare, and improve ambulance services across the state.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to prepare a plan for launching an AI-based call centre and developing an app-based ambulance network on the lines of ride-hailing platforms such as Ola and Uber. He further directed the department to conduct a statewide audit of referral systems and submit a report.

The post further stated that the Health Department should prepare a roadmap for restructuring its directorates, taking into account the distinct healthcare needs of rural and urban areas. The Chief Minister also stressed the need to maintain cleanliness in hospitals, organise eye-screening camps across the state, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services.

Achievements and Future Roadmap

Highlighting recent achievements, he noted that a Central Radiology Hub had been established at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, describing it as the first such facility in a government institution in the country. The facility has been linked to all districts of the state.

Expanding Services and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister also directed the department to undertake a statewide drive for the creation of ABHA cards, increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical colleges, establish Blood Separation Units, expedite licensing procedures for blood banks, and organise regular blood donation camps. Further instructions included auditing hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, establishing rehabilitation and therapy centres in all medical colleges, ensuring the timely completion of under-construction medical colleges, operationalising Abua Dawakhana at the earliest, inviting renowned doctors as guest faculty, and promoting organ donation in the state on the lines of Kerala's model.

Health Minister Welcomes Review

While thanking the CM, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said: "Our current focus remains on identifying ways to further enhance our performance".

" I would like to thank CM Hemant Soren for initiating this step. Unless every department undergoes a thorough review, it remains impossible to assess the quality of work being performed, specifically, whether the ongoing initiatives are actually yielding benefits for the people. Today's meeting was a lengthy session during which the CM discussed every agenda item point-by-point... We reviewed past agendas, current priorities, and future plans... He praised the fact that Ranchi's Sadar Hospital has ranked at the very top nationwide, and our current focus remains on identifying ways to further enhance our performance. He even placed emphasis on ensuring proper medical care for pregnant women and addressed the issue of the mortality rate," Ansari said to ANI. (ANI)

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