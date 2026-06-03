Ali Fazal: For Richa And Me, It's Never Really Been About Fitting Into A Certain Image

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has spoken about his creative partnership with wife Richa Chadha and said that for them, it is never really been about fitting into a certain image or chasing conventional paths.

Speaking about this shared journey, Ali said: "Richa and I have always been actors who are drawn to good characters first. For us, it's never really been about fitting into a certain image or chasing conventional paths it's always been about finding roles that challenge us and stay with the audience.”

He added:“I think we've both been very fortunate in that sense."

Speaking about their iconic characters such as Richa's Bholi Punjaban from the“Fukrey” franchise or Ali's Guddu Pandit from“Mirzapur”, he added:“When you look at something like Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey or Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur, these are characters that have gone beyond the screen and become a part of pop culture.”

“That's a very special feeling as an actor, because it means the audience has truly connected with what you've created."

The actor said there's also a mutual understanding we share regarding their choices.

He added:“We both respect the process and the unpredictability of this profession. Sometimes it's about taking risks, sometimes it's about being patient, but ultimately it's about honesty in storytelling."

Ali thinks they have been lucky to be part of the stories and characters that people remember, quote, and revisit.

The actor said:“That's something every actor hopes not to just success, but relevance that lasts beyond the moment. And if we can continue to be part of narratives that leave that kind of impact, that's the goal.”

On the acting front, Ali will next be seen in 'Mirzapur-The Movie', which is locked for a September 4 release.“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.