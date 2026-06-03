Mamata's Protest Lacks Support, Reflects Public Discontent: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh slams protest, claims lack of public support

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee's protest over the alleged attacks on party MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that the demonstration lacked public support and reflected growing discontent among people. Speaking to ANI about the protest, Ghosh said, "Neither the public wants this, nor do the people in her party. That's why no one came with her... The people have given their mandate... The public has endured a lot..."

Mamata protests 'targeted attacks' on TMC leaders

His remarks came as Mamata Banerjee staged a demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue against what the party described as targeted attacks on its leaders in post-poll violence-related incidents. Before launching the protest, Banerjee paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar at his statue in Kolkata. She was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee, and was seen carrying a copy of the Constitution of India.

The protest follows allegations by TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to South 24 Parganas, resulting in an eye injury. Party MP Kalyan Banerjee has also alleged that he survived an "attempt to murder" near Chanditala Police Station while submitting a deputation.

'Absurd and authoritarian conduct'

Political tensions in the state have escalated over the incidents, with the TMC accusing its opponents of attempting to intimidate party leaders. On Monday, Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the alleged attacks and termed them "absurd and authoritarian conduct."

"The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?" she had said. Banerjee also asserted that attempts to weaken the TMC would fail, stating that such actions would only strengthen the party. She further warned that if her party was prevented from holding demonstrations in Kolkata, it would take its protest to the national capital.

Arrests made in attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Meanwhile, police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)