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Kremlin Pushes Russian Youth Toward Army Instead Of Universities CCD

Kremlin Pushes Russian Youth Toward Army Instead Of Universities CCD


2026-06-03 12:36:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

It is noted that the Russian authorities have cut 47,000 paid university places in "unnecessary" fields - law, economics, psychology, and management. At the same time, tuition fees have increased by an average of 10-30%.

"At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on special quotas for widows and relatives of fallen soldiers: admission to universities without exams and free preparatory courses. The logic is simple - dying at the front is more profitable than studying," the statement said.

Read also: CCD: Russia is trying to justify drone incident in Romania by accusing Ukraine of“planned provocation

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the Kremlin has finally turned higher education into a system serving the war. Russian youth are being deprived of a future, artificially pushed into conditions where the only available social elevator is signing a contract with the Defense Ministry, while students themselves are seen exclusively as expendable material to replenish the losses of the occupation army.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia is scaling up the recruitment of female students into UAV units not only in temporarily occupied territories, but also in educational institutions across the Russian Federation.

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