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The Access Group Appoints Saurabh Gupta As Head Of Customer Success, APAC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 2nd June 2026: The Access Group, one of the world's leading providers of business management software, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Head of Customer Success, APAC, based in Mumbai. The appointment signals The Access Group's commitment to delivering not just world-class technology, but world-class customer outcomes across the Asia-Pacific region. Saurabh joined the business in May 2026 and will lead the end-to-end customer success function across the region, ensuring that every hospitality business across The Access Group's APAC software portfolio has the support, expertise, and partnership it needs to grow and succeed.
Saurabh is a global customer success and post-sales leader with more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming customer organisations at some of the world's leading technology companies. He joins from BrowserStack, where he led global Customer Success, Support, Renewals, and Channel Programs across the US, Europe, and APAC, driving improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through more proactive, data-driven engagement models for enterprise to SMB customers worldwide. Prior to BrowserStack, Saurabh spent several years at Salesforce, where he played a key role in building and scaling the India Customer Success organisation across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments, helping drive customer growth, retention, and the establishment of scalable post-sales operations and customer success best practices for the region.
In his role, Saurabh leads Professional Services, Onboarding, Support, and Customer Success for all CS team members across APAC, ensuring close alignment between the regional leadership team and The Access Group's global customer success strategy.
As hotels and hospitality businesses across India and Asia-Pacific increasingly embrace cloud-based, AI-powered technology, the quality of customer success, from onboarding through to ongoing support, has become as important as the technology itself. STAAH, an Access company, already serves more than 30,000 properties across 90 countries, and The Access Group is committed to ensuring every one of those customers has the expertise and partnership needed to get the most from their technology investment, including Access Evo, the company's AI-powered platform that empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters, from answering the biggest strategic questions to completing everyday tasks, bringing this vision to life for hospitality businesses through capabilities including channel management, booking engine, revenue management, and reputation management.
India's growing technology talent ecosystem makes it a strategic base for building the high-performing customer success teams needed to serve a diverse and expanding customer base across the region. This appointment reflects The Access Group's commitment to investing in the right people to deliver outstanding outcomes for its customers across the region.
"Saurabh's appointment is a powerful statement of our commitment to every hospitality business we serve across APAC. As our customer base continues to grow across the region, having a leader of Saurabh's calibre leading Customer Success gives customers confidence that we are genuinely invested in their long-term success. What he achieved at Salesforce and BrowserStack is extraordinary, but what excites me most is his belief that customer success is a growth engine, not just a support function. That mindset is exactly what our customers deserve and what will set The Access Group apart in this region." Louise Daley, Head of Hospitality APAC, The Access Group.
Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Gupta, Head of Customer Success, APAC, The Access Group said, "Joining The Access Group at such a pivotal moment in its APAC journey is a tremendous opportunity. Across the region, we already have a strong and growing base of hospitality businesses that trust us with some of their most critical technology, and I am excited to help strengthen those relationships further while also supporting the continued scaling of our hospitality Customer Success organisation globally. My focus will be on ensuring every one of those customers feels the full benefit of being part of The Access Group family, not just through great technology, but through a customer success function that is proactive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in helping them grow. Customer success is not just about resolving issues, it is about helping customers achieve their goals and becoming a long-term partner in their success. That is exactly the kind of organisation I am here to help build."
About The Access Group
The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 160,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how businesses use technology. Access employs over 9,700 people and continuously drives product innovation and customer service excellence.
Saurabh is a global customer success and post-sales leader with more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming customer organisations at some of the world's leading technology companies. He joins from BrowserStack, where he led global Customer Success, Support, Renewals, and Channel Programs across the US, Europe, and APAC, driving improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through more proactive, data-driven engagement models for enterprise to SMB customers worldwide. Prior to BrowserStack, Saurabh spent several years at Salesforce, where he played a key role in building and scaling the India Customer Success organisation across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments, helping drive customer growth, retention, and the establishment of scalable post-sales operations and customer success best practices for the region.
In his role, Saurabh leads Professional Services, Onboarding, Support, and Customer Success for all CS team members across APAC, ensuring close alignment between the regional leadership team and The Access Group's global customer success strategy.
As hotels and hospitality businesses across India and Asia-Pacific increasingly embrace cloud-based, AI-powered technology, the quality of customer success, from onboarding through to ongoing support, has become as important as the technology itself. STAAH, an Access company, already serves more than 30,000 properties across 90 countries, and The Access Group is committed to ensuring every one of those customers has the expertise and partnership needed to get the most from their technology investment, including Access Evo, the company's AI-powered platform that empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters, from answering the biggest strategic questions to completing everyday tasks, bringing this vision to life for hospitality businesses through capabilities including channel management, booking engine, revenue management, and reputation management.
India's growing technology talent ecosystem makes it a strategic base for building the high-performing customer success teams needed to serve a diverse and expanding customer base across the region. This appointment reflects The Access Group's commitment to investing in the right people to deliver outstanding outcomes for its customers across the region.
"Saurabh's appointment is a powerful statement of our commitment to every hospitality business we serve across APAC. As our customer base continues to grow across the region, having a leader of Saurabh's calibre leading Customer Success gives customers confidence that we are genuinely invested in their long-term success. What he achieved at Salesforce and BrowserStack is extraordinary, but what excites me most is his belief that customer success is a growth engine, not just a support function. That mindset is exactly what our customers deserve and what will set The Access Group apart in this region." Louise Daley, Head of Hospitality APAC, The Access Group.
Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Gupta, Head of Customer Success, APAC, The Access Group said, "Joining The Access Group at such a pivotal moment in its APAC journey is a tremendous opportunity. Across the region, we already have a strong and growing base of hospitality businesses that trust us with some of their most critical technology, and I am excited to help strengthen those relationships further while also supporting the continued scaling of our hospitality Customer Success organisation globally. My focus will be on ensuring every one of those customers feels the full benefit of being part of The Access Group family, not just through great technology, but through a customer success function that is proactive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in helping them grow. Customer success is not just about resolving issues, it is about helping customers achieve their goals and becoming a long-term partner in their success. That is exactly the kind of organisation I am here to help build."
About The Access Group
The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 160,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how businesses use technology. Access employs over 9,700 people and continuously drives product innovation and customer service excellence.
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