Thomas Schober is a Senior Research Fellow at the NZ Policy Research Institute. His research interests include health, family, and labour economics. He has extensive experience in working with administrative data and applying quantitative econometric methods. Before joining the AUT, Thomas worked for the Department of Economics at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria.

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