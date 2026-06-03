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Thomas Schober

Thomas Schober


2026-06-03 12:06:41
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow, NZ Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Thomas Schober is a Senior Research Fellow at the NZ Policy Research Institute. His research interests include health, family, and labour economics. He has extensive experience in working with administrative data and applying quantitative econometric methods. Before joining the AUT, Thomas worked for the Department of Economics at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria.

Experience
  • 2021–present Senior research fellow, Auckland University of Technology
Education
  • 2014 Universities of Innsbruck and JKU Linz, Ph.D. in Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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