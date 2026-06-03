Return Of The Queen: Shakira And Ghetto Kids Set Social Media Ablaze With World Cup 2026 Final Rehearsals

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Return of the Queen: Shakira and Ghetto Kids Set Social Media Ablaze with World Cup 2026 Final Rehearsal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Nobody commands a World Cup stage quite like her. With only days to go before the biggest football tournament on the planet crowns its new champion, Shakira has shaken the internet once again. This time, a leaked rehearsal video alongside the acclaimed Mexican collective Ghetto Kids has confirmed that the Closing Ceremony of the World Cup 2026 Final will be an unprecedented display of energy, rhythm, and Latin pride.

​The clip, which has already racked up millions of views across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), makes one thing crystal clear: the Barranquilla native is ready to reclaim her throne as the undisputed“Queen of World Cups.”

​The Most Anticipated Return to World Cup Stadiums

​After leaving an indelible mark on global pop history with iconic anthems like Hips Don't Lie (Germany 2006), Waka Waka (South Africa 2010), and La La La (Brazil 2014), expectations for Shakira's return to a World Cup final were monumental. With the tournament hosted across North America, the Colombian superstar's presence feels like the perfect celebration of Hispanic culture on a global stage.

​However, the big surprise this year isn't just her attendance, but the bold musical and choreographic direction she is taking.

​The“Ghetto Kids Factor”: Perreo, Dancehall, and Urban Beats

​The alliance with Ghetto Kids-the highly praised Mexican dancehall and reggaeton trio-is a masterstroke of cultural representation and fresh energy. By integrating their heavy urban sound, the final showdown won't just be about commercial stadium pop; it will actively connect with the raw energy of the streets, dembow, and the identity of one of the tournament's co-host nations.

​In the viral footage, fans can appreciate the seamless contrast between Shakira's trademark, clockwork choreography and the heavy, infectious beats of the Mexican group. The combination promises to get millions of viewers dancing along worldwide during the live broadcast.

​Key Takeaways from the Viral Video:

​Massive Production: Dozens of backup dancers can be seen in the background of the studio, hinting at a gigantic, high-budget stage production.

​A Journey Through Time: Sources close to the production suggest that the final performance will not be limited to a single current track, but will instead be a massive medley connecting Shakira's classic World Cup hits with her latest global chart-toppers.

​Unstoppable Energy: What has sparked the most conversation online is the singer's incredible physical condition. Shakira continues to prove exactly why she remains one of the greatest performers in music history.

​Editor's Note: With the final just around the corner, this sneak peek confirms that the closing ceremony will be far more than a routine protocol-it will be a massive celebration of Latin identity designed to captivate the entire globe.

​Are You Ready for the Big Final?

​The stage is set. While football will deliver the drama on the pitch, the music and entertainment are already guaranteed to make history thanks to a collaboration that is bound to shatter viewership records.

​Which song are you hoping Shakira performs during the grand finale? Let us know in the comments below and share this article on your social media!

The post Return of the Queen: Shakira and Ghetto Kids Set Social Media Ablaze with World Cup 2026 Final Rehearsal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.