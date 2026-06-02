153 Elevators And Escalators Delivered For The New Taipei Metro Sanying Line In Taiwan
|Product
|No. of units
|Main specifications
|Elevators
|40 units
|Including 19 see-through elevators and 6 through-type elevators
|Escalators
|113 units
|Low-speed automatic standby operation and automatic speed control function (switching between 30 m/min and 39 m/min)
|Total
|153 units
Future Plans and Prospects
Since its establishment nearly 60 years ago in 1968, TMEC has contributed to enhancing mobility in Taiwan's urban development and transportation infrastructure by providing elevators and escalators. Building on the advanced technologies and solid business foundation cultivated throughout its long history, TMEC recently completed the delivery of 153 elevators and escalators for the new Sanying Line, which is scheduled to open in 2026. These facilities will ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers using the line, which is expected to become a vital new artery for New Taipei City.
MEBS and TMEC are committed to building on the foundation of technology and trust they have cultivated for many decades, passing it on to the next generation, and contributing to the development of safe, secure, and sustainable urban transportation in Taiwan.
Overview of TMEC
|Company Name
|Taiwan Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd.
|President
|Jin-Diehn Kao
|Location
|Taipei, Taiwan
|Capital
|Approx. NT$2.22 billion
|Ownership
| Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 43.689%
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation*: 11.092%
Tokyo Sangyo Co., Ltd.: 5.0%
Taiwanese shareholders: 40.219%
|Established
|October 1968
|Employees
|2,239, as of the end of April 2026
|Business activities
|Manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators
*The business operations and management of TMEC are handled by Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation.
About Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established in April 2022 that conducts a comprehensive range of operations in the building systems business, from development and manufacturing to maintenance and renewal. As a building solutions provider, we support the economic and social infrastructure through one-stop integrated solutions that combine a wide range of building-related products and services, including elevators, escalators, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and building systems, as well as with our extensive experience in building operation and management, and advanced digital technology. From buildings to building complexes and even entire cities, we contribute to enriching human life in buildings and urban spaces by solving a wide variety of issues that are closely linked to people and society, with the ultimate aim of realizing smart cities. For more information, please visit
Customer Inquiries
Japan Business Group, Business Strategy Division
Affiliated Companies Management Department
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation
Media Inquiries
Corporate Communication Division
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation
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Press Release:Source: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation
Sectors: Electronics, Daily News, Engineering, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
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