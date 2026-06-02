153 Elevators And Escalators Delivered For The New Taipei Metro Sanying Line In Taiwan

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced that Taiwan Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (TMEC), an MEBS group company that manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains elevators and escalators in Taiwan, has delivered 153 elevators and escalators for the first phase of the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line, which is scheduled to open in summer 2026.

For this project, TMEC delivered 40 elevators and 113 escalators for the 12 stations to be constructed in the first phase of the Sanying Line project, as well as for the administrative and rolling stock maintenance center. As Taiwan's public transportation infrastructure continues to expand, the opening of this line is expected to improve access from the Sanxia and Yingge districts to central Taipei while reducing travel times.

Through their participation in this project, MEBS and TMEC are supporting safe and comfortable vertical mobility and contributing to the development of sustainable urban transportation in Taiwan.

Features of the Delivered Products

1) Enhancing safety as part of the public transportation infrastructure by equipping elevators for emergency operation during earthquakes

- The elevators are equipped with Earthquake Emergency Return operation control to facilitate rapid evacuation and passenger safety during earthquakes.

2) Improving station design and convenience by installing see-through and through-type elevators

- Of the 40 elevators, 19 are see-through models with glass specifications that create a bright and open atmosphere inside the station buildings.

- Six through-type elevators, with entrances on both the front and rear sides, are installed in locations where space is limited, enabling efficient passenger flow and effective use of space.

3) Improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact through escalator automatic speed control

- The escalators are equipped with an automatic speed control function that adjusts the operating speed according to the usage conditions.

- By eliminating unnecessary power consumption, this function improves energy efficiency, reduces operating costs, and minimizes environmental impact.

Overview of the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line

The New Taipei Metro Sanying Line is a fully elevated line extending 14.29 kilometers from Dingpu Station in New Taipei City through the Sanxia District to the Yingge District. The New Taipei City Government's Department of Rapid Transit Systems is developing the line to connect Sanxia and Yingge, which have stable or growing populations despite the overall decline in Taiwan's population, to existing railway lines, thereby improving access to central Taipei and reducing travel times.

At Dingpu Station, the Sanying Line connects with the Tucheng Line, and at Yingge Station, it connects with the Taiwan Railways Western Trunk Line. The new line will significantly improve convenience for communities along its route, including in the vicinity of National Taipei University. Future plans include a connection with the Taoyuan Metro Green Line, and the line is expected to contribute to regional economic development as a key part of the wide-area transportation network spanning the Taipei and Taoyuan metropolitan areas.

Product Specifications