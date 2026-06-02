Lionel Messi Will Play His Sixth World Cup, Says Coach Lionel Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has asserted that the team's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi "will play untill he wants", adding that it is his desire to want more out of his sport that still makes him one of the finest in the sport even at the age of 38.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, having conquered supremacy at individual/team level at every club, every country he has been to for his football, finally conquered the international football's biggest prize in 2022 at Qatar, making it the crown jewel of his legacy. Despite having conquered it all, Messi looks all set for his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, getting to play as a defending world champion for the first time in his career.

'He Will Play Until He Wants To'

In an exclusive interview with Diario Ole, as quoted by Goal, the manager has quashed any concerns of Messi stepping away from international football after the WC, saying, "He will play until he wants to because we already know what he is and it is not surprising that he plays his sixth World Cup."

Scaloni also highlighted that despite every record Messi has broken, every trophy won, Messi still stays at the top of his game because of his relentless drive for "more". "He continues to be the best because he always wants more and shows he wants more," Scaloni added.

Injury Update and Recovery

Messi trained separately during Argentina's first practice session in the United States as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue. The Inter Miami captain has been sidelined since May 24 due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, but is expected to regain full fitness in time for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to ESPN. The 38-year-old joined the national team at their base camp in Kansas City and completed an individual training programme on Monday.

Collaborative Workload Management

On how the Argentina forward's workload management is being planned, keeping in mind the expanded version of the tournament and the more game time that comes with it, Scaloni said that the strategies involving Messi are based on mutual respect, rather than forcefully imposing strict physical restrictions and every step is evaluated and taken together. Scaloni explained: "Every decision we have made, we have discussed with him. It is useless for me to sit here and say that I decide: in his case, and I think it is deserved, I will always talk to him and ask him how he is, and we see if we reach an agreement. I think it has to be that way, because I repeat, he, even being on the pitch with a lot of difficulties, has given us a lot. So there are times when it is even better that he is in difficulty because of everything he generates."

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16, followed by group matches against Austria and Jordan later in the tournament.

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