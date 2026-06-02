Missionirnewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Reports Strong Early Upsideonly Adoption, Signs Datavault AI Asset Tokenization Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) reported strong early adoption of its UpsideOnly trading and market prediction platform, attracting more than 30,000 active users from 185 countries and generating $4.5 billion in cumulative trading volume across 186,000 fills and 25 instruments during its first two weeks. Gold led activity with $1.4 billion in volume, followed by bitcoin at $1.2 billion, as precious metals accounted for approximately 35% of total platform trading.

The company also announced a Mutual Services Agreement with Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) to list tokenized real-world commodity assets on the Perpetuals platform, initially covering the MTB Copper project with provisions for expansion into additional commodity programs. The agreement targets trading on PM MTF Ltd., an EU-licensed multilateral trading facility operating on Perpetuals technology, and encompasses programs with a combined targeted issuance value exceeding $328 million.

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About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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