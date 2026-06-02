Trilliondollarbreaks AI Chip Rally Fuels Fresh Questions About Sustainability Of Semiconductor Boom

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) and other semiconductor leaders are benefiting from a powerful AI-driven surge that has sent memory-chip makers such as Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to record valuations, fueled by soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory used in data centers supporting artificial intelligence applications. While bullish investors argue that unprecedented spending by hyperscalers including Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta reflects a structural shift in computing demand that differentiates today's market from past technology bubbles, skeptics warn that the semiconductor sector's historically cyclical nature and rising debt-funded capital expenditures could signal overheating conditions. As investors weigh whether the rally has further room to run or is approaching a peak, the debate over whether AI enthusiasm is creating the next major market bubble continues to intensify.

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