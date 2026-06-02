Past Producer, Active Permits, Proven Metallurgy: Why Lahontan Gold Corp.'S (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Santa Fe Story Is Moving Beyond Exploration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan has mobilized a second drill rig to Santa Fe following approval of its exploration Plan of Operations, opening access to more than 700 new drill locations across its Nevada land package. Recent cyanide extractable analyses from the 2025 reverse-circulation program at West Santa Fe averaged 81% gold and 60% silver recoveries, supporting the project's heap-leach processing thesis. The Santa Fe Mine combines past production history, a defined NI 43-101 resource base, and a development pathway management has publicly outlined.

Junior mining capital has narrowed considerably. Exploration stories that once attracted financing on geological thesis alone are now being asked to demonstrate something more tangible: permitting visibility, infrastructure context, metallurgical results, and a realistic pathway toward production. In that environment, companies attracting attention are increasingly those positioned closer to production rather than still defining a target. Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) fits that profile more cleanly than many of its peers.

A Past Producer, not a Concept

The company's flagship 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project sits in Nevada's Walker Lane and is not a conceptual exploration target. The property previously produced 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 through open pit mining and heap-leach...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.