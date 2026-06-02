Al-Sisi Tells US Jewish Leaders Two-State Solution Remains Key To Middle East Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reaffirmed that a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi met with a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, led by Chair Elizabeth Burns Korn and Chief Executive Officer William Daroff. The meeting was attended by Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service.

Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's appreciation for its strategic partnership with the United States and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between Cairo and Washington to support regional stability and address shared challenges, particularly terrorism and extremism.

The president also called for further strengthening Egyptian-American relations across the political, economic, and investment spheres.

The meeting reviewed the latest regional developments, with Al-Sisi outlining Egypt's efforts to contain tensions and support ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving the current crisis and limiting its political and economic repercussions.

Al-Sisi emphasised that sustainable stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without a fair and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, describing it as the central cause of the Arab world.

Members of the delegation expressed appreciation for the strategic relationship between Egypt and the United States and commended Egypt's efforts to preserve peace and stability across the region.

They also welcomed the Egyptian president's vision for achieving regional stability and underscored the importance of Egyptian-American coordination in supporting peace, security, and diplomatic efforts throughout the Middle East.