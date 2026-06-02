Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Foreign Minister Todd Of Guyana

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau met with Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd to reaffirm the strong and expanding partnership between the United States and Guyana. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of expanding U.S. private sector engagement in Guyana and increasing commercial ties and investment. Both leaders discussed shared economic priorities, including expanding opportunities for U.S. companies to contribute to Guyana's development through sustainable investment and commercial partnerships. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Guyana's sovereignty and territorial integrity.